eating it is a gift to health

Nutrition is also essential against cholesterol: there is a fish that lowers it and is truly a gift for the body.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

The cholesterol it is a word that continually frightens the population. In fact, when it refers to the fat in question, it often refers only to its negative meaning.

Cholesterol is produced to an important extent directly by the body (according to some estimates, as much as 70%): the remaining 30% is the result of nutrition.

When the values ​​are between i 200 and 249 mg / dlwe speak of mild hypercholesterolemia while when the values exceed 299 mg / dl we speak of severe hypercholesterolemia.

Cholesterol binds in particular to lipoproteins, in a higher percentage to LDL (also called bad cholesterol). When this important fat is in excess, dangerous plaques are formed which increase the risk of damage to the brain and / or heart.

The HDL (also called good cholesterol) have the reverse function, that is to clear the arteries of excess cholesterol.

As mentioned above, however, nutrition also plays an important role against cholesterol. There is in particular a fish that can lower the values, also bringing countless benefits to the body.

This fish lowers cholesterol: eating it is a gift for health

Everyone knows since childhood that fish is a fundamental component in nutrition: the nutrients of the various species on the market are extraordinary. There is one fish in particular that would also lower cholesterol levels.

According to some research, the blue fish it is low in fat and high in fatty acids Omega 3: these substances would be able to lower the levels of lipids in the blood and also to stop the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood.

Green light to anchovies, sardines, amberjacks, mackerel, herring and garfish. These species are not extremely expensive and are readily available.

Also tuna fish, cod and salmon are excellent for fighting cholesterol: in this case, however, the prices for the fresh one increase dramatically.

In fact, for more benefits, you would need to buy fresh fish. However, packaged foods may contain particular substances.