Ecuador national team, out of the World Cup in Qatar? Federation responds – International Soccer – Sports

Hours pass and the controversy over the alleged possible elimination of the Ecuadorian National Team from the Qatar 2022 World Cup does not cease.

Although it has been emphasized that neither Fifa nor any authority in charge have ruled on the apparent internal inconvenience in the neighboring country with the Ecuadorian Anti-Doping Organization (Onade), nor on the doubts about the nationality of the soccer player Byron Castillo, of whom It has been said that it would not be Ecuadorian, the echoes do not stop resounding.

(In context: could Ecuador be left out of the World Cup in Qatar? The last thing that is known).

Pushed by the press versions that have circulated throughout Latin America, in which the possible elimination of Ecuador from the World Cup is pointed out, the president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, Francisco Egas, who has been working as a sports leader for more than 15 years, decided to speak out. His voice, without a doubt, one of the most authoritative in the case.

The two great controversies in Ecuador

The administrative mess

Ecuador, which qualified as the fourth team in the South American qualifiers, behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, proved to be one of the strongest teams on the World Cup road and managed to certify their ticket to Qatar before the last date of the qualifiers. . Nevertheless, An irregularity in the institutional machinery of the country has been seen as the first possibility that his trip to the Middle East will be cut short.

In recent weeks, the Ecuadorian Anti-Doping Organization (Onade) denounced that government authorities have not resolved an issue of allocation of funds for their department. Consequently, to date, everything indicates that the body does not comply with the controls required by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), an entity that has led the fight against doping in sport since the beginning of the new millennium. .

According to ‘El Comercio’, from Peru, the representative of Onade, Jannet Emén Sánchez, confirmed that the Ecuadorian National Team could be suspended for that reason.

“Ecuador is at serious risk of being suspended at the international level”Sanchez said.

“This week we will comply with the President’s provision that anti-doping control be handled by the COE, as established by the World Anti-Doping Code, while the Onade Creation Law is issued. So we can deliver the resources. Of course we will assume the pending obligations that Onade has, verifying each value as it should”responded the Ministry of Sports of Ecuador in a brief statement.

Until this Thursday, no further details had been known about the outcome of this alleged administrative inconvenience.

(Be sure to read: If the Ecuador National Team stays out of the World Cup… which one will replace it?).

The nationality of Byron Castillo

Along with the doping issue, A whole mess was generated due to the nationality of defender Byron Castillo, who played with the Ecuadorian team in the qualifiers for this year’s World Cup.

In this case, the controversy has to do with the rumors that Castillo would actually be Colombian. Reason for which a serious irregularity would have occurred. And although some media report that countries like Chile could fight for the lost points with Ecuador, and thus generate their ‘exit’ from the World Cup, the truth is that the regulations stipulate that the claim should have been made a maximum of 48 hours after the match in question. Reason why, on paper, the claim would have no validity.

In Colombia, the person in charge of putting the issue on the air was Sebastián Bejarano, a Twitter user who describes himself as a sports journalist.

“A trial has just ended in Ecuador, where evidence has been shown that the player Byron Castillo, who was summoned on several Qualifying dates by Gustavo Alfaro, is Colombian. He himself was born in Tumaco, Nariño. He currently plays for Barcelona”Sebastián Bejarano wrote on Tuesday on his Twitter account.

(Don’t stop reading: Colombian soccer player pretended to be from Ecuador and ended the ‘National Dream’).

A trial has just ended in Ecuador, where evidence has been shown that the player Byron Castillo, who was summoned on several qualifying dates by Gustavo Alfaro, is Colombian. Properly born in Tumaco, Nariño. He currently plays for Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ZjIOtQUqPe – Sebastian Bejarano (@sebabejag) April 26, 2022

However, this Wednesday, Bejarano backed down and pointed to the social network in question: “The biggest mistake was talking about a trial here, for which I apologize. The evidence that the lawyer showed was at a press conference. They are different contexts.

The biggest mistake was talking about a trial here, for which I apologize. The evidence that the lawyer showed was at a press conference. They are different contexts. https://t.co/Sb4UwxTZR1 – Sebastian Bejarano (@sebabejag) April 27, 2022

According to the press versions of Ecuador, the Football Federation of that country investigated the issue in 2019 and determined that Castillo had no problems about his nationality.

“Thank God it is a sentenced judicial issue. The Federation began to convene it when the Justice decreed and put an end to this issue. We were always calm.”Carlos Alfaro, president of Barcelona SC, the club in which Castillo plays, told ‘El Universo’ given the commotion unleashed these days.

The Ecuadorian authorities speak out

Ecuador will play the opening match of the tournament.

The first Ecuadorian leader to speak out about the controversy over the supposed possible elimination of the ‘Tri’ was Miguel Ángel Loor, president of the Ecuadorian Professional Soccer League.



“This is a joke, which said with bad intention does not deserve the slightest concern. The only thing shown here is that Ecuador will be in the World Cup”responded Loor citing the tweet of the aforementioned Sebastián Bejarano.

This is a clown, said with bad intention does not deserve the slightest concern. The only thing shown here is that 🇪🇨 will be in the World Cup. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/vgjZLOjCE3 – Miguel Angel Loor (@miguelloor) April 26, 2022

Later, in statements to the ‘FutbolEcuador’ portal, Francisco Egas, president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, said that “that does not exist (referring to the document published by Colombian journalist Sebastián Bejarano on Castillo’s alleged Colombian nationality), it seems to me which is nothing more than another news”, according to that portal.

“I am not aware of any new trial (beyond the one in 2021 in which it was confirmed that Castillo was born in Playas, Ecuador)”concluded Egas, in the text of ‘FutbolEcuador’.

More news

Egan Bernal: the real options to compete again on May 24

Karim Benzema: the crash of the moment in European football

Cali and Junior: fans, in a huge mess with the Bolivian police

SPORTS