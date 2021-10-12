Ed Sheeran and Kate Middleton

The Earthshot Prize Awards inaugural will air on October 17 and will coincide with a series in five episodes aired on Discovery +. At the heart of the initiative is the mission of utmost urgency for the Prince William who launched the noble initiative for save the planet. Now many other artists have joined his cause and will join him to raise awareness on the issue of climate change.

Ed Sheeran with Prince William to save the Planet

The Prince William has announced that he will not be alone celebrating the Earthshot Prize Awards aired on October 17. The Duke of Cambridge, in fact, will be joined by a host of celebrities, including presenters Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary. Furthermore, according to rumors, performances by Ed Sheeran, KSI and Yemi Alade, Shawn Mendes And Coldplay, with a set powered by 60 cyclists who will perform live stunts. And among the guests also expect Kate Middleton, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah. The latter, therefore, will take turns presenters during the evening celebrating the various finalists of the award. At the center of attention, in fact, there will be all those who are helping to fight the climate change and environmental problems.

An award for the “Visionaries” environmental challenges

Jason Knauf, CEO of the Royal Foundation, said: “The Earthshot Prize was designed to celebrate our finalists as leaders visionaries that I am. The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes and presenters who signed up for our inaugural awards show demonstrates how much excitement there is for upbeat action growing to the great challenges of our time“. The award conceived by Prince William will provide a real award show which aims to entertain and inspire the public to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade. The city of Milan was also among the finalists for its initiative aimed at eliminating food waste.

