EICMA 2021 – Honda ADV 350, technical data and photos

In Japan they use the terms of “New Urban Adventure” to define the philosophy of the ADV, at ease in the city but able to push its horizons to the dirt roads. It has angular lines like those of the X-ADV and some nuances that even recall the “true” off-road CRFs, but also a lot of attention to practicality, which for a vehicle to be used every day is a fundamental characteristic.

Large saddle pad

So there is a 48-liter compartment under the saddle that can hold two full-face helmets, the standard top case, plus two storage compartments in the leg shield back plate, the USB-C socket to recharge the smartphone, the smart key for starting and unlocking the locks, a windshield adjustable in height on four positions, the dashboard with LCD display that can be connected to theHonda Smartphone Voice Control System and a saddle 795 mm from the ground, because getting to touch easily with your feet is a comfort that surpasses all others. All the more so if you want to tackle troubled terrains.

Sturdy frame

The ADV 350 has a steel tube frame, designed to withstand intense stress. It is a scooter structured to face the roughness: with 186 kg of weight in running order, boasts a 37 mm diameter upside-down fork with upper and lower triple clamps – motorcycle – and two shock absorbers with separate gas reservoir and progressive triple-stage springs, which ensure wheel travel of 125 and 130 mm respectively, i.e. not little.

Wide tires

Generous measures also for the tires, with semi-knobby treads: 120 / 70-15 on the front and 140 / 70-14 on the rear, to guarantee grip even on “rough” surfaces.

The brakes rise to the occasion: 256mm disc and two-piston caliper at the front, 240mm disc and single-piston caliper at the rear, with two-channel ABS.

Always for the benefit of safety, the ADV350 is equipped with the ESS system which in the event of sudden braking makes the arrows flash to warn drivers of other vehicles, and the two-level traction control, which can be deactivated.

29 HP engine

For the single-cylinder engine with single-shaft distribution a 4 valves of 330 cm³ a power of 29.2 HP (21.5 kW) at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 31.5 Nm at 5,250 rpm are declared. It is designed with state-of-the-art criteria, which include roller rocker arm timing, sealed crankcases, piston cooling with an oil jet spray underneath and countershaft to reduce vibrations. The cylinder is offset by 5 mm to reduce internal friction, and for similar reasons an oil recovery pump is used which lowers the internal pressure of the engine, reduces agitation of the oil itself and reduces pumping losses.

Low consumption

If the technique is a bit difficult for you, be satisfied with the results: the ADV 350 travels fast and consumes very little, since is capable of reaching 29.4 km / liter, which with an 11.7-liter tank means a range of over 340 km. The transmission is automatic with centrifugal clutch and variator.

Three colors available: Spangle Silver Metallic, Mat Carbonium Gray Metallic and Mat Camelian Red Metallic.

