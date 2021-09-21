El Salvador takes advantage of Bitcoin’s price correction and buys 150 BTC

Despite warnings from global agencies regarding the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), the government of El Salvador continues to seize market opportunities.

On Monday morning, as Bitcoin’s price fell below $ 46,000, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that the country has “bought the fix.With another 150 coins, the Central American government now owns 700 BTC, equivalent to about $ 31 million at the time of writing.

With a clear reference to the “not financial advice” disclosed in the crypto ecosystem, Bukele shared its “presidential advice“Remembering that”they can’t beat you if you buy fixes.“

As Cointelegraph reported, El Salvador bought another correction on the day BTC became legal tender in the country when Bitcoin witnessed a flash crash that pushed the price below $ 43,000.

El Salvador’s move towards adoption has thrilled the crypto universe, especially with the possible tax exemption for Bitcoin investors. However, the government’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender is not entirely without its issues.

In addition to protests and marches against the government’s Bitcoin law, credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s Global said the adoption “it has immediate negative implications”For the credit rating of the country. Additionally, S&P has indicated that the move will hurt El Salvador’s chances of reaching an agreement for a $ 1 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund.

On September 7, El Salvador went down in history by becoming the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, and on the same day the government announced it owns 400 BTC. taking advantage of two price corrections in two weeks, and buying El Salvador brought its reserves to 700 BTC.