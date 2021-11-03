Electronic invoices, adhesion to the consultation service reopened until 31 December 2021

Electronic invoices, reopens membership of the consultation service until 31 December 2021.

To establish it is the provision of November 3, 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

The never-ending story of the consultation service continues, subject to numerous extensions up to final deadline of last September 30th.

Although this date seemed to be the final chapter, the terms for membership reopen, which allows adhering parties and any delegated intermediaries to retrieve files of all electronic invoices transmitted to the Exchange System as from from 1 January 2019.

There is therefore time until the end of the year to carry out thejoining the consultation service and acquisition of electronic invoices and their computer duplicates.

L’joining the consultation service of electronic invoices is reopened until 31 December 2021.

The provision of November 3, 2021 of the Revenue Agency provides for this.

The subjects who intend to join and any delegated intermediaries will be able to have access to invoices issued and received starting from 1 January 2019.

In fact, the practice document of the Revenue Agency reads as follows:

“In the case of subscription to the service made by 31 December 2021, the Revenue Agency makes available for consultation, to the subscriber and to the delegated intermediaries, the files of all the electronic invoices transmitted to the Exchange System to effective from 1 January 2019. “

The reopening measure intends to meet the requests of the National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts he was born in National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants.

The trade associations had highlighted the difficulty in providing for some obligations, made more burdensome by theunavailability of previous invoices.

Furthermore, as reported by several parties, in many cases the taxpayers and professionals who had already joined the electronic invoice storage service had not grasped the difference between joining this service and that provided for the consultation service.

In other words, they mistakenly believed that joining the conservation service automatically entailed the possibility to consult electronic invoices.

Finally, the deadline of September 30 was characterized by numerous tax obligations.

For these reasons, the Revenue Agency reopens the terms for thesubscription to the service until the end of the year.

Revenue Agency – Provision of November 3, 2021 Reopening of the terms for subscribing to the consultation and acquisition service of electronic invoices and their computer duplicates.

With the provision of today’s day, November 3, 2021, a new episode of the long history of extensions of the e-invoice consultation service is being written.

The interventions on the original table provided for by the provision of 30 April 2018 are in double figures.

After 8 postponements, the deadline was set for February 28, 2021.

With the ninth postponement, the deadline of the transitional period had been postponed to 30 June last.

It was subsequently postponed further to 30 September 2021.

After this date, the deadline for joining the retroactive consultation service, the Revenue Agency is no longer authorized to make the XML of electronic invoices available to the taxpayer.

However, just over a month after the last deadline, the financial administration reopens the terms until the end of the year.

There is therefore still time for latecomers to join until 31 December 2021, if there is no further extension.