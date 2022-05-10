Elizabeth Olsen lights the nets on top of her car

Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most outstanding actresses of the moment. Her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, catapulted her to fame. However, fans can’t believe the car she drives.

american actress elizabeth olsen is, today, one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. The younger sister of the iconic twins Mary-Kate Y Ashleyhas acted in productions such as Red Lights (2012) and Godzilla (2014), but without a doubt, their participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, boosted his career.

Olsen is playing the character of Scarlet Witch in Marvel since 7 yearsconsidering his first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2012. Since then, he has managed to win the hearts of fans and make his character the favorite of many.

For Age of Ultronit is estimated that the Californian received a salary of $2.5 millionand by Avengers: Infinity Wara sum of $1.5 million. so much for Avengers: Endgame as for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the actress would have charged 2 million dollarsadding a total of 8 million dollars in only 4 of his films.

Considering the salaries the actress has earned for playing Wanda Maximofffans can’t believe she owns a 22 thousand dollar car. This is the 2014 Toyota Priusa hybrid that the actress chose for her intention to reduce the environmental impact.

The actress’s Prius has two engines, one engine In-line 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle thermal and an engine electric manufactured by Toyota. Thanks to these, it can generate a power of 136 horsepowerwhich allows you to achieve a 180km/h top speed and go from 0 to 100km/h in 10.4 seconds.