Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger Scarlet Witch Will Get a Name Change in the MCU: Report

A report has surfaced claiming that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be getting a name change in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the end What if…? Season two, which concluded on December 30 after a nine-day release schedule, Marvel Studios will introduce three more confirmed animated series to fans next year: X-Men ’97, Eyes of WakandaAnd Your Friendly Neighbor Spider-Man (previously Spider-Man: Freshman Year). It will also probably come out Marvel Zombiebased on the popular comic book of the same name.

Not much is known about him Marvel Zombie Additionally, Kamala Khan Iman Vellani, also known as Ms. Marvel, will be “Frodo” in the series. She reprises her role from Ms. Marvel Disney+ show and recent movie “Phase 5” Miracles (2023). Marvel Zombie it is planned to continue the story with What if…? Season 1 Episode “What If… Zombies?!” where the heroes have to survive in a world ravaged by the undead.

And now there is an interesting rumor that the beloved Scarlet Witch will be renamed in the series. Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) on X (formerly Twitter) claim that Zombie Scarlet Witch will be named the Dead Queen in Marvel Zombies.

The zombie Scarlet Witch will be called the Dead Queen in MARVEL ZOMBIES. pic.twitter.com/XTFfJgnPbA —Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) December 31, 2023

Zombie Wanda Maximoff recently returned for the season finale. What if…? Season 2, from Marvel Zombie this is the most likely project for her next appearance. The upcoming animated series is created by Zeb Wells, who is also the head writer, and directed by Brian Andrews. It is slated to have four episodes and will eventually be released on the Disney+ streaming service.

In the game universe, Elizabeth Olsen was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where she presumably died after sacrificing herself on Mount Wundagore and freeing the Multiverse from the sinister Darkhold. Of course, it’s unlikely that Olsen’s gaming career is over; In the end, there was a flash of light when the mountain collapsed, but as of now, the actress has not confirmed her upcoming appearance in any MCU project.

However, recent rumors seem to indicate that Wanda will return again in an adaptation of the Witch Road storyline. This was first reported to be a new Marvel special, following the likes of Werewolf at night And Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialbut this format has supposedly become obsolete at Marvel Studios.

Elizabeth Olsen made her first MCU appearance in the post-credits scene. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), where she was first seen using her magic. She then starred opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In television, Olsen helmed the first Marvel TV project Disney+. WandaVision. Additional income WandaVision, Agatha all togetherwill debut on Disney+ this fall.

