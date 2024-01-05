Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision Is Singlehandedly Responsible For The Complete Removal Of One Marvel Series From Canon

Elizabeth Olsen became an indispensable part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she appeared as the Joker. Avengers: Age of Ultron. After playing the role of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlett Witch, in the MCU, she reached the zenith of her power in the flagship Disney Plus series. WandaVision.

One of the artifacts that WandaVision The Darkhold, a spellbook containing dark magic, was added to the MCU narrative. Wanda possesses the Darkhold at the end of the series and even uses it in her subsequent appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. However, it was already present in the TV show. Runaways, which may no longer be canon. Spoilers ahead.

How the Darkhold came to be Runaways AND WandaVision?





The Darkhold was popularized and became a major point of interest in the MCU when it was portrayed in the Disney Plus series. WandaVision. In the Scarlet Witch series, Elizabeth Olsen is taken into her possession after Agatha Harkenns reveals that she controls Westview, a protected reality created by Wanda.

By the end of the series, it is revealed that Wanda is keeping the Book of the Damned in order to find her children. The book allows the user to possess and control alternate versions of themselves. This power is largely used in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff controls an alternate version of herself to kill the Illuminati. Doctor Strange also uses this power to save America Chave at Wundagore Mountain.

However, the Darkhold appeared in the Marvel TV show. Runaways. The show was part of Marvel Television, which was disbanded into Marvel Studios after the company focused on creating content for the Disney Plus streaming platform. The series centers on a group of teenagers who confront their criminal parents who lead an organization called Pride. The Darkhold also appeared in another Marvel TV show. Agents of Shield.

Elizabeth Olsen WandaVision Delete Runaways“Canon status?”





Marvel Television, although operating separately, still developed shows that were officially part of the MCU canon. Shows like fugitives, Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And Daredevilalthough appearing on different channels and platforms, it was still related to events in the main MCU timeline.

However, following the division’s merger with Marvel Studios and the appointment of Kevin Feige as creative director, the series appears to no longer be part of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. In the foreword to Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe – The Official Timeline, Kevin Feige wrote that the entries in the book would be the only series and films included in the canon.

The book reportedly did not include shows such as Runaways, DaredevilAnd Agents of Shield. Feige wrote:

“With regards to the Multiverse, we recognize that there are stories – films and TV series – that are canon to Marvel, but were created by different storytellers at different times in Marvel’s history. The timeline presented in this book is from the MCU’s Sacred Timeline up to Phase Four.”

Many speculated that this announcement made official series that took place before the Disney Plus series. WandaVision they were not part of the franchise’s canonical timeline. This means that the Darkhold shown in Runaways And Agents of Shield. is no longer canon, and the first official appearance of the Book of the Damned was in Elizabeth Olsen’s book. WandaVision.