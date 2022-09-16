Elle Fanning in a future Kojima Productions project?

The official website of Kojima Productions hosts an enigmatic image with the hidden face of a woman and the question “Who Am I?” (Who am I?), which has left more than one just as lost. This image was released by Geoff Keighley via Twitter, with the same question mark.

Among the answers, the user José Mellinas seems have deduced who it is in real life. According to photographs and a respective comparison, the image of Kojima Productions would hide the actress Elle Fanning, who worked on the film of Maleficent and sister of fellow actress Dakota Fanning.

Although it is very possible that it is the actress Elle Fanning, the question remains about what project could link her to Kojima Productions. If we talk about a video game or a film production, given the film, television and music division open in November 2021.

Among the video game projects there are several candidates. On the one hand there is a horror game that possibly would take by name overdose. On the other, a xbox exclusive game which may or may not be the same horror title. Also, apparently Kojima Productions works on Death Stranding 2, according to actor Norman Reedus.

※No game titles will be displayed at TGS — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 15, 2022

Although the fair is held in Japan Tokyo Game Show 2022Kojima Productions made it clear that they will not present games at the event.

Recently, Hideo Kojima released a podcast titled ‘Brain Structure’ through Spotify.