Elon Musk attends the MET Gala 2022 with his mother, after a sexual trio scandal with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

The controversial South African tycoon, Elon Musk He attended the MET Gala 2022 with his mother, the former model and beauty queen, Maye Musk, after the billionaire’s name came to light in the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, for having a sexual threesome with the “Aquaman” actress and British model Cara Delevingne.

So Musk put aside the controversy that has surrounded him in recent days, in addition to having made headlines for the purchase of Twitter, and dressed up to attend the iconic event in New York on his mother’s arm. .

And it is that like every year, the great stars and characters gathered at the charity gala, to celebrate the best of fashion, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New Yorkevent organized by Anna Wintur, director of Vogue USA and global content of Condé Nast.

Musk in the classic tuxedo

On this occasion, Elon Musk attended the MET Gala 2022 accompanied by his mother, after his separation from the singer Grimeswhere the theme this year was Gilded Glamor.

So the CEO of Tesla, came dressed in a classic tuxedo with a white bow tie, which was very much in line with dress codes, while her mom wore a crimson velvet dress by Dior, with a large pearl necklace and a Chopard brooch.

Although it is not the first time that Maye Musk, 74, accompanies her son to a MET Gala, since in 2016, she also went through the red carpet, when Elon had divorced Talulah Riley.

The Twitter purchase

Elon Musk, who last week closed the purchase of Twitter for $ 44,000 million dollars, did not miss his time on the red carpet to talk about his recent acquisition.

“My goal, if all goes well, is for Twitter to be as inclusive a place as possible, and to have the broadest part of the country and the world on Twitter, and for users to find it interesting, fun, entertaining, and to improve their lives,” declared the CEO of Tesla.

Silence about the sexual threesome

What he did not talk about was the controversy unleashed by the alleged sexual trio in which he would have participated with Amber Heard and the model Cara Delevingne, which came to light in the recent trial filed by Johnny Depp for defamation against his wife, the actress of “Aquaman“.

Although the alleged sexual encounter would have been recorded in 2016, the issue was revived a few days ago in the trial that takes place in California.

Musk has long admitted that he had a relationship with Amber Heard, but that was after she separated from the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Without a doubt, the name of Elon Musk always causes controversy, either because of his statements or because of the links with controversial characters.

