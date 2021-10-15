Elon Musk responds to Dogecoin’s ‘Squid Game’ meme

The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk responded to a meme featuring players from the series ‘Squid Game’ from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), posted on Twitter by the creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Billy Markus.

What happened

Markus posted the meme from the hit South Korean series on Wednesday, to which Musk responded with the “laughing face” emoji.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Musk also supported Markus’ request to update Dogecoin’s nodes; On Wednesday, the co-creator of DOGE posted a series of tweets highlighting the importance of updating the nodes to version 1.14.4 of the software.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

“The most important thing of all for mining pools and miners is the update to version 1.14.4: it is the miners who decide which transactions are on the blocks, so they will reject the [transazioni con] low fees unless the upgrade takes place, ”wrote Markus.

Because it is important

In August Musk called the update to version 1.14.4 “important”.

The following month Musk said reducing fees on DOGE is “super important” for cryptocurrency to be accepted in places like cinemas.

According to CryptWerk data, the adoption of DOGE is on the rise and at the end of September it emerged that the increase was 41.3% compared to the end of January.

The latest major announcement regarding DOGE came from the cloud development company Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), which will now allow all merchants on its e-commerce platform to accept payments in the Shiba Inu-themed coin.

Price movement

At the time of publication, DOGE was up 2.63% daily to $ 0.236.

Photo courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia