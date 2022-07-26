Elon Musk would have had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife – People – Culture

Google co-founder Sergey Brin divorced his wife, Nicole Shbahanearlier this year after discovering that she had had a brief love affair late last fall with tycoon Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, also indicated that The love affair between Musk and Shanahan ended the long friendship that the Tesla leader had with the co-founder of Google.

The newspaper recalls that Musk, considered the richest person on the planet and Brin, the eighth, with multimillion-dollar fortunes, acknowledged that for years he regularly visited Brin at his home in Silicon Valley (California).

A friendship that extended to business, when during the economic crisis of 2008, Brin contributed about $500,000 to Tesla as the luxury electric vehicle company tried to ramp up production.

According to sources quoted by the Washington Street Journal, tensions between the two tycoons have increased in recent months, to the point that Brin has instructed his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

Divorce court papers, filed last January, cite “irreconcilable differences” between the couple as the reason for the split. Always according to the newspaper, Brin and Shanahan had been separated for a year, but living together when the alleged “affair” took place, which occurred in early December.

Musk denies everything

Tycoon Elon Musk has denied having had an affair with Nicole Shbahan, who was the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and that this relationship had precipitated the divorce between the two, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Through Twitter and in response to a question asked on the same social network and commenting on the information published by the newspaper, Musk said: “Sergey and I are friends and we were together at a party last night.” “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with a lot of other people around. Nothing romantic,” he said.

In recent months Musk has attracted media attention not only for his business activities at the head of Tesla or the aerospace company SpaceX, but also for his extravagant messages on social networks, the soap opera of the purchase of Twitter that, for the moment , has ended up in court and for his romantic relationships.

In May it was learned that a SpaceX flight attendant denounced the businessman for sexual harassment, something that Musk has denied and in July it was learned that the founder of Tesla secretly had a pair of twins in November last year with Shivon Zilis, a project supervisor for her company Neuralink.

