Elsa Pataky Launches Her Own Beauty Line With Australian Ingredients Like Her Husband Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky joins the list of celebrities who decide to undertake in the world of beauty. The Spanish has just announced the launch of Purely Byrona line of skin care products that also has a great commitment to the environment.

“After a lot of work, I am very excited to show you Purely Byron,” the Spanish woman wrote on her Instagram account. “It’s my dream come true, to launch a new range of beauty products that has the essence of this place that I love so much. A range of natural and effective beauty products. That works. All made in Byron.”

Pataky, who lives with her husband, the actor Chris Hemsworth and her children in Hemsworth’s hometown of Australia’s Byron Bay, fulfilling her dream of using botanicals from the region that has welcomed her with open arms, and which are so good for her skin, in her beauty routine. .

The 45-year-old interpreter has always been concerned about leading a healthy lifestyle and in balance with the nature that surrounds her, and it shows in her infarct body and in her skin. The years seem good for her! She has often shared her workout routines, where yoga and surfing play a big part, or her family hikes and adventures.

The marriage left the noise of Hollywood to lead a quieter life in Australia with their children indian rose10 year old and twins Sasha Y tristan 8 years old. Away from fame, not only have they been able to lead a more normal life, but Elsa has been able to focus on getting this new project off the ground.

More details have been disclosed in the firm’s account, such as the fact that they have used natural ingredients but trust science for their preparation. “We’ve created a range of science-based skincare formulas to harness the power of local botanicals and deliver what we promise.”

Thus the actress of the saga Fast&Furious joins other stars as Rihannawith FENTY BEAUTY, Selena Gomezwith RareBeauty, Rose Huntington Whiteleywith rose inc., Jennifer Lopez with JLo Beauty either Kylie Jennerwith Kylie Skin and the veterans Jessica Alba with Honest Y drew Barrymore with Flower Beauty…on a list of famous beauty entrepreneurs that keeps getting fatter.

At the moment the firm remains mysterious about the products, we have only been able to see two, with a minimalist beige packaging, which seem to be a cream and a serum, but we are already looking forward to June to see the whole range.

Good luck in this new adventure Elsa!