Elsa Pataky’s diet is better than Jennifer Aniston’s for the experts and is recommended…

In recent years, the lives of celebrities have become much more public due to the boom in social media.. The artists have the opportunity to share with their fans more personal aspects of their life, their family and their daily routines to inspire their followers.

Elsa Pataky is one of the celebrities who has chosen to show all her facets of healthy living and physical training to interact with her fans, since the Spanish artist has confessed on several occasions that both she and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, are passionate about fitness life.

However, the actress has studied a lot about nutrition-related issues, since being a public figure she does not want her advice to be detrimental to her community of fans who see her as an example to follow. For this reason, the actress does not recommend any miracle diet that could cause a rebound effect among her fans.

For this reason, the European Institute of Obesity (IMEO) has just included Elsa Pataky’s diet in the list of the best diets to take care of the figure, which have been chosen through the studies of endocrine doctors, bariatric surgeons, dieticians, psychologists, clinical and sports nutritionists, physical trainers and therapists. This diet is based on intermittent fasting 16/8.

After exhaustive research, which is based on the analysis of real cases, scientific and market studies and new trends in social networks and media, as well as the most relevant Google searches, The IMEO determined that Elsa Pataky’s diet is the healthiest and most effective option to keep fit, surpassing Jennifer Aniston’s diet in statistics. This diet, in addition to being the most popular in internet searches, is also one of the most popular among celebrities.

This weight loss plan consists of a daily fast of 16 hours, leaving the remaining 8 hours to eat. This diet is very easy to follow and can be adapted to all lifestyles, you just have to coordinate the times when you can eat and those when you can’t. It is suggested that the hours of fasting coincide with the hours dedicated to sleep, skipping breakfast and then continuing with the rest of the meals as usual.

In this way, one of the time possibilities would be to have dinner before 8:00 pm and not eat again until noon the next day. However, the choice of schedules will depend on each person. It is necessary to mention that during fasting hours you can consume low-calorie drinks such as water, unsweetened tea and coffee. Although there are different variables of intermittent breakfast, experts indicate that the 16/8 modality is the most effective of all, since those that require a greater amount of fasting can cause loss of muscle mass.