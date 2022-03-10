Embassy of Mexico in Cuba announces appointments starting next Monday

The Embassy of Mexico in Cuba announces on its official website that, starting next monday march 14the “Citas Cuba” platform will offer appointments to apply for visas or legalize stamps and signatures for the month of April 2022.

The consular headquarters reminds that the operation of the system is described in the informative material published on the embassy website and that we will show below, which in addition to being simple, only requires that each applicant open a user account with their personal data. to receive confirmation of your place on the list (appointment) and thus be able to assign you an appointment later.

The most important and highlights the embassy in its statement “This procedure, in addition to being free, makes it unnecessary for people outside the process to intervene in it.”

Do not be fooled. No one can charge you for appointments.

Appointments open to the public refer to the following services:

• Legalizations

• Procedures with INM permits

• Tourism and transit

• Family ties and family reunification procedures

• Students

The available shifts are made based on the number of visas available, the capacity of the consular staff and the health measures still in force due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Remember that the number of appointments and visas available each month is limited. Therefore, we ask for your understanding and patience.”concludes the statement.