Emergency, Channel 4 review: Watch this vital trauma medicine documentary behind your pillow

In 2005, after the 7/7 attacks in London, the NHS formed the Major Trauma System, a network of hospitals, paramedics and air ambulances, whose aim is to treat the most seriously injured patients in London and the South East. fastest and most efficient way possible. possible.

Airing for four consecutive nights this week, this Channel 4 documentary series follows their efforts in excruciating, sobering and sometimes graphic detail.

Tonight’s first episode largely divided its time between three main trauma units in London hospitals. The patients included a man in his 50s, crushed by a 900-pound air conditioning unit at work, and a traffic accident victim with numerous life-threatening injuries.

Regarding the format, Emergency was fairly standard and procedural, providing a narrative cutting between the cases in the three hospitals, but it was the impressive work and expertise of the NHS staff featured that took the show very, very off the beaten path and made it a hugely watchable touching.

The access granted to the documentary team was almost unrestricted. The lesions were shown up close and loved ones of the patients were interviewed.

London Air Ambulance helicopter approaches the rooftop helipad of the Royal London Hospital in London, England. (Photo: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The filmmakers also followed the work of doctors and nurses in air ambulances, in triage, in the operating room and during treatment. His presence of mind under these high-pressure circumstances, as well as his quiet kindness in dealing with seriously injured and frightened patients, was a wonder to behold, especially considering that most of the onlookers were probably found hiding behind a cushion, or crying on one, throughout. .

While even the least squeamish would find this watch difficult at times, Emergency it feels like the kind of essential programming that really should find a huge audience. I had not heard of the Major Trauma System before watching this documentary, but now I am in awe of their work and once again the NHS. Everybody should know about Emergency.

Emergencies is broadcast from Monday, February 28 to Thursday, March 3 at 9:00 p.m. on Channel 4

