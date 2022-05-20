Entertainment

Emilio Azcárraga exhibits Eugenio Derbez and fans of America troll him

The owner of the Club America Eagles, Emilio Azcarraga Jean He appeared on social networks to “throw” a couple of messages for Eugenio Derbez, a former actor from Televisa, however, this did not matter to the fans of the Azulcrema group, who took advantage of the moment to attract his attention.

Something happened between Emilio and Eugenio Derbez, to whom the owner of the Águilas wanted to make it clear that he is not banned from Televisa and reprimanded him for some statements, revealing that his anger is for the rights of La Familia P.Luche.

But the fans of the Eagles who closely follow Emilio Azcárraga, at this time something else concerns them; the club and the forward.

That is why they filled Azcárraga’s tweet with memes and messages expressly directed to ask him to sign a top striker and get rid of the ones he already has.











