Emily Blunt told some curious facts about her brother-in-law Stanley Tucci

Undoubtedly one of our favorite families in Hollywood is the one formed by Emily Blunt, John Kraisinki, Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci, can you imagine those double dates and all the family reunions? And the most beautiful thing about this story is that Emily introduced Stanley to her sister at the premiere of one of the undisputed Hollywood classics: The Devil Wears Prada.

In interview with People, the actress told a little more about what family life is like in this clan full of talent and beauty. Some of the things she said we expected (like Tucci looking “immaculate from head to toe at all times”) but others we didn’t.

For example, Emily Blunt revealed that Tucci, who has been married to her sister since 2012, starts the day like many other people: grumpy and waiting for his coffee.

“I love that Stan starts every day by walking into the kitchen and saying ‘Oh my gosh,’ probably from a sleepless night with the kids or maybe a party with a lot of martinis… but once he has his espresso, it’s a different man”, joked the actress.

Felicity Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci at the after party for A Quiet Place , 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

But being a little more serious, Emily tells other beautiful anecdotes about her brother-in-law, whom she clearly loves very much:

“He is a Renaissance man who knows how to endear himself to people. He makes everything so much fun, he’s incredibly smart, he’s an easy laugh, he loves to be laughed at, and he’s charismatic, warm and energetic.”

She also says that she brings food (since one of her passions is cooking and she even has a recipe book) to movie sets to share with everyone. He was certainly an excellent addition to the Blunt family.

Felicity, Emily’s older sister, is not in show business: she is a literary agent and has two children with the actor. Tucci, who had cancer in 2017, credits her care for her recovery:

“Felicity’s constant attention, affection and encouragement got me through it,” she also told People.

