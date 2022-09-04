Emily Ratajkowski showed off her new collection of micro bikinis

In the middle of American summer, the famous and celebrities take the opportunity to show their best outfits micro bikini from the beach and Emily Ratajkowski was no exception. With a huge collection of swimsuits, she posed for social networks wearing her favorite models: colored shocking, with straps, with gathers and in the classic black and white print, among others. They are all of their own brand.

Emrata opted for a drunken look

The violet/borravino color was one of those chosen by the model for one of her bikinis that she combined with a fiery red turban scarf. The details of the swimsuit? the bodice is single, with cup. The panties, meanwhile, is classic and tiny.

Emily Ratajkowski chose purple for her summer look. (Photo: Instagram/@robzangardi).

A makeup based on shadows in dark tones and some XXL silver hoop earrings were the final details of a look of summer that took all likes from Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski combined her bikini with a multicolored turban. (Photo: Instagram/@robzangardi).

Emrata said “yes” to the color blue-grey

For another of the micro bikinis photographed, Emrata said “yes” to the bluish gray color that is so popular among the famous. The swimsuit is full of small gathers. The bodice is rectangular, with a top and bottom strip on both ends of piece. The panties are low shot, with molding tailless and have one triple grip strip as a detail on both sides of the hips.

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a gunmetal gray swimsuit. (Photo: Instagram/@robzangardi).

Emily Ratajkowski swept her summer look online. (Photo: Instagram/@robzangardi).

Emily Ratajkowski opted for the classic black and white

Black and white is a pattern that never goes out of style and Emrata knows it very well. another one of his outfits chosen was a bikini black and white with abstract print and black piping. Over the swimsuit, he put on a muscle-type shirt on off-white to complement.

Emily Ratajkowski is still betting on black and white. (Photo: Instagram/@robzangardi).

Emrata dazzled with a shocking orange bikini

However, the colors shocking They are also the model’s favorites and that is why she included them in her new collection. For the flashes, she showed a design similar to the gathers and straps, but in orange colora dye that today wins the hearts of lovers of fashion and trends.

Emily Ratajkowski posed in the sun in an orange micro bikini. (Photo: Instagram/@robzangardi).

