Emily Ratajkowski’s Low Rise Jeans Are Perfect To Wear With Sneakers This Spring

low rise jeans they are already a tangible reality regardless of who weighs. Bearers of the trend as Bella Hadid either Kendall Jenner They have spent several seasons dedicated to the benefits of this garment that looks into the eyes of the 2000s and now too Emily RatajkowskiYo joins the army of defenders of the controversial trend.

Precisely wearing the piece in question we have been able to see the model while walking through New York with her daughter and her partner, Sebastian Bear-McClard; occasion for which Ratajkowski opted for some low rise wide leg jeans which in turn combined with one of his beloved crop top, nail Superga white sneakers and one Hunter cowgirl in contrast to the tone of the pants.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

A one hundred percent basic styling that nevertheless found here the originality of the hand of the cut of the trousers. And the fact is that, despite the fact that their popularity is growing by the minute, low-waisted jeans continue to be a groundbreaking aesthetic bet today. A return that joins countless more than revivals of the 2000s (such as that of the crop top with which he combines his Ratajkowski pants) and which also returns in its simplest version, giving all the prominence to the silhouette, that is: in blue denimwith straight leg and without great dressings.

So now you know: this spring, the simplest (and most comfortable) design It will also be in charge of bringing new life to your most classic sneakers and, incidentally, to all those tops that you are wanting to wear for the first time. The 2000 never wanted so much.