Emma Stone will produce the series A Flicker In The Dark

According to what reported exclusively by Variety, the actress will be involved in the production of the HBO Max series

New engagement on the horizon for one of Hollywood’s most beloved and popular actresses. In the past few hours Variety exclusively announced the launch of the series based on the debut novel by Stacy Willingham.

A Flicker In The Dark, the production

La Favorita, the cast of the film with Emma Stone and Olivia Colman. PHOTO

Emily Jean Stone, this is the name in the registry office, will cover the role of producer in the series A Flicker In The Dark, whose debut on the publishing market will take place in January next year with the rights sold to date in seventeen countries.

The series will be developed by HBO Max and will be directed by Morgan Gould.

A Flicker In The Dark, the PLOT

Cruella, confirmed sequel with Emma Stone

The magazine revealed that the series will follow the life of psychology Chloe Davis, this is the description of the character: “At twelve, Chloe Davis is shocked by her father’s confession of killing six teenage girls in their small Louisiana town.”

Afterwards, Variety also published the synopsis: “Twenty years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge whose life begins to crumble when some local teenagers start disappearing.”

Tilda Swinton in Julio Torres' first film, produced by Emma Stone

There is no news regarding the names of the actors who will be part of the cast, the start date of filming and the possible distribution period, at this point there is nothing left to do but wait to be able to know all future developments.

