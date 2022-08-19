Emma Watson, 32, is unrecognizable in this photo, what did she do to her face?

Emma Watson is one of those discreet celebrities who stay far from the world of rhinestones and sequins. The actress discovered in the Harry Potter saga prefers to use her notoriety for worthy causes. And it is mainly for this, in addition to her talents as an actress, that we talk about her.

Last night, the young woman aged 32 years old surprised us with a brand new announcement. Emma Watson took to her Instagram account to reveal a secret which she had been keeping for some time.

Emma Watson, at the head of her Prada Beauty campaign

“When Prada asked me to be the campaign face for their new Prada Paradoxe fragrance, I asked if I could direct it. A few months later, I am able to share the results with you”she captioned a photo taken from the ad made with Prada.

You will have understood it, Emma Watson was chosen by Prada Beauty to become his new muse. The fashion house and the British actress then worked hand in hand on this advertising campaign, a short excerpt of which was unveiled.

“I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it,” wrote Emma Watson on Instagram. “I could never have done this without my amazing team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, your commitment, your talent and your passion”.

For its part, Prada also shared a photo of the campaign made in collaboration with Emma Watson, and the result is surprising.

The advertising campaign is gorgeous. We see Emma Watson, dressed in an orange top and wearing a large earrings leaving the Prada logo floating.

On the beauty side, Emma Watson was able to surprise us with a unusual look. Almost unrecognizable, for this campaign, the British actress cut her hair in order to display a boyish cut which highlights her face. Mini bangs and eyebrows brushed up, Emma Watson has a very natural style. We also love her eyeliner designed in a very original way that lengthens the look.

If very little information about the scent featured in this campaign have been unveiled, we already know the name: Prada Paradox. Finally, it would be a fragrance that is both amber and floral that would play with notes of pear, orange blossom and neroli. The kind of perfume that prolongs the summer! Finally, the last little extra that could well make us fall for this novelty: the bottle which takes up the famous triangular logo of the house.