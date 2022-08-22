Entertainment

Emma Watson directs and stars in the commercial for ‘Paradoxe’, the new Prada Beauty fragrance

Emma Watson made her directorial debut this Sunday, directing her own commercial for Prada Beauty’s Prada Paradoxe, the new refillable fragrance.

“Why should I be framed? The boxes are always too small. I celebrate my imperfections. I make my days with joy,” the Paris-born Briton says in the clip. “Yes, sometimes I’m scared. But my dreams push me to the other side. I am associated with life itself. I am never the same, but I am always myself.

The one-minute, 30-second spot includes a dramatic shot of her diving down and surfacing. Emma is also seen sitting in the center of several computers while she wears a virtual reality headset.

