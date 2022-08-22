Emma Watson directs and stars in the commercial for ‘Paradoxe’, the new Prada Beauty fragrance

Emma Watson made her directorial debut this Sunday, directing her own commercial for Prada Beauty’s Prada Paradoxe, the new refillable fragrance.

"Why should I be framed? The boxes are always too small. I celebrate my imperfections. I make my days with joy," the Paris-born Briton says in the clip. "Yes, sometimes I'm scared. But my dreams push me to the other side. I am associated with life itself. I am never the same, but I am always myself.

The one-minute, 30-second spot includes a dramatic shot of her diving down and surfacing. Emma is also seen sitting in the center of several computers while she wears a virtual reality headset.

It’s unclear what the luxury Italian fashion house’s new perfume actually smells like, as they haven’t released the ingredient list yet.

“When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later I can share with all of you the results of the faith you shared in me. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. I could never have done this without my incredible team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion,” Watson wrote on her Instagram account, which has 129.9 million of followers.

Emma was last photographed last Monday enjoying a walk in Venice holding hands with Sir Philip Green’s son, Brandon Green, whom she has been dating since September. She Emma was said to have previously fallen in love with the likes of Chord Overstreet, Roberto Aguire, Will Adamowicz, George Craig, Rafael Cebrian and Leo Robinton.

Watson hasn’t had an acting job since playing Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 remake of the critically acclaimed “Little Women,” which amassed $218.9 million at the worldwide box office.

ABC