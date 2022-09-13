Emmys 2022: The best red carpet looks

From the Venice Film Festival, to the Toronto International Film Festival, we’ve truly had a wide variety of looks and styles on the red carpet this year, but definitely nothing beats the red carpet at the 2022 Emmysespecially since it features BIG celebrities and fashion icons like Selena Gomez and Zendaya.

After complicated years, we can assure you that this 2022 finally returned the red carpet as before… or even stronger. And this time the celebrities have gathered to honor the best of the small screen, but not before going through the red carpet and stealing breath in social networks. These were the best looks!

amanda seyfried

Amanda Seyfried definitely hasn’t embraced the style of her character that first made her famous,

“Mean Girls”,

and honestly it has been a great decision, because the fashion decisions he has made in recent years have certainly been successful.

For the Emmys, in which she is one of the favorite actresses, she decided to be a princess or a mermaid, as she revealed in an interview, with a dress Armani Prive from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

Jung Ho Yeon

The actress who has become a sensation on catwalks and social networks Thanks to his great rise to fame, he has also taken our breath away with his great fashion style. And for the Emmy obviously she did not want to be left behind.

Very different from her style in “Squid Game”, the Korean actress opted for a beautiful dress Louis Vuitton in black and pastel shades. The cutest thing, however, was her hairstyle with adorable bangs and a little black bag.

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci has definitely left behind the style of merlin and now he simply prefers to attract attention in a more natural way. But for an award ceremony, she always decides to take out her best clothes.

For this award, she opted for a beautiful copper-colored dress from Fendi. She also complemented it with a straight bob cut that made it clear that not everything is about her clothing.

Elle Fanning

The beautiful Dakota Fanning’s sister She has not only made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, but also on social media and in the world of fashion, and this time around she deserves her own spot on this list.

The actress opted for a beautiful custom Sharon Long dress in black with pastel pink tones. She also draws a lot of attention to her hairstyle, as well as her beautiful face with little makeup.

Lily James

Fortunately, Lily James has not adopted the style of the character for which she has been nominated in this edition of the Emmy Awards, and it is not that we want to underestimate Pamela Anderson, but it is that… nobody can copy the style of the famous actress from “Baywatch”.

Sebastian Stan’s co-worker turned heads in a gorgeous bronze dress from Atelier Versacewhich she complemented with striking copper hair and very natural makeup.

Katlyn Dever

Katlyn has been growing on screen and we love how her style has evolved as well as how she has grown as an actress. For this occasion, she wore a stunning red dress very mature from Naeem Khanwhich he complemented with silver sneakers.

hannah waddingham

The actress is so tall, that I could wear any princess dress as I want… and combine them with converse And this is not the first time that she shows off her figure in this way, but it is truly one of our favorites.

The “Ted Lasso” actress, who is one of the favorites of the night, chose a beautiful peach dress from Dolce & Gabbana that stands out for a corset and stonework style and a skirt with a little volume.

​Alexandra Daddario

Like a true daughter of Athena, Alessandra wore a semi-transparent dress with a Greek cut. The piece is from Christian Dior’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection and goes perfectly with her red lips and new clavicut.

Zendaya

And as expected, Zendaya, or better known as ‘the queen of the red carpet’came simply to steal the show, be the best dressed in the entire award ceremony and make the whole world scream for the decisions she made for this red carpet.

For these Emmys, the actress opted for a dress vintage valentino and Bulgari jewelry. The piece was very elegant and black with a belt at the waist with a bow. She also complemented her look with a headband in her hair.

What is your favorite?