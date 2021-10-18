ended with Chord Overstreet

P.oco more than six months. This is how long the love story of Emma Watson And Chord Overstreet. The two actors, in fact, broke up and as millennials as they are, they made it known by stopping following each other on Instagram. The actress of Harry Potter and the blond of Glee they had started dating in late 2017, but rumors of their relationship had only begun to circulate in February, when they were surprised during a candlelit evening at the Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats concert at Los Angeles’ Troubadour. The two never wanted to publicly comment on the story, but they didn’t hide either. “Emma and Chord chose a low profile at the beginning, but between them things immediately went great,” a source told the American site PageSix. “They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles, but in the end something went wrong and now they’re both single.”

Predictably, Emma has not issued any statement. “I try to be consistent,” he claimed last year when talking about his love life. “I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect the paparazzi not to take pictures of me outside the house. I have noticed that in Hollywood the person you are dating gets entangled in the promotion of films and the circus that goes with it. I never want the person I’m with to feel part of a show or a play. “

A danger that no one will run, in the short term, at least. Watson, in fact, chose to take a break away from the film sets, but in this period she closed the story, which lasted two years, with the entrepreneur in the technology branch, William Knight, and lived this brief passion with Chord Overstreet, who after the triumphs of Glee he is devoting himself to a musical career.

