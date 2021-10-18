News

ended with Chord Overstreet

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

P.oco more than six months. This is how long the love story of Emma Watson And Chord Overstreet. The two actors, in fact, broke up and as millennials as they are, they made it known by stopping following each other on Instagram. The actress of Harry Potter and the blond of Glee they had started dating in late 2017, but rumors of their relationship had only begun to circulate in February, when they were surprised during a candlelit evening at the Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats concert at Los Angeles’ Troubadour. The two never wanted to publicly comment on the story, but they didn’t hide either. “Emma and Chord chose a low profile at the beginning, but between them things immediately went great,” a source told the American site PageSix. “They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles, but in the end something went wrong and now they’re both single.”

Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in a Harry Potter scene

Read also: “Me in Emma Watson’s reading club”

Predictably, Emma has not issued any statement. “I try to be consistent,” he claimed last year when talking about his love life. “I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect the paparazzi not to take pictures of me outside the house. I have noticed that in Hollywood the person you are dating gets entangled in the promotion of films and the circus that goes with it. I never want the person I’m with to feel part of a show or a play. “

Getty Images

Emma Watson and ex-boyfriend William Knight

Read also: Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter’s Neville Longbottom, got married in Italy

Loading...
Advertisements

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

A danger that no one will run, in the short term, at least. Watson, in fact, chose to take a break away from the film sets, but in this period she closed the story, which lasted two years, with the entrepreneur in the technology branch, William Knight, and lived this brief passion with Chord Overstreet, who after the triumphs of Glee he is devoting himself to a musical career.

Browse the gallery and see photos of Emma Watson and her loves

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

790
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
660
News

Cinema, all films out in October
617
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
564
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
507
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
445
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
429
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
401
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
359
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
293
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top