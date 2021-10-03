Endgame, here is the deleted scene that showed the most unsuspected of the characters in action

During the final battle of Avengers: Endgame we have seen the main superheroes of theMarvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man to Captain America, passing through Hulk And Thor, i Guardians of the Galaxy And Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel And Scarlet Witch, Black Panther and the Winter Soldier, all united against Thanos and his henchmen.

Originally, however, the unsuspected should also have played a prominent role in the final epic clash Miek, a character we had gotten to know in Thor: Ragnarok. Some testified to this storyboard that you find below and in which the involvement of Spider-Man.

He explained Jackson Sze, Visual Development Artist of Marvel Studios: “Miek gets surrounded by enemies, and you think he’s been knocked down, but then he pops out and comes out of his armor, so you can see his really cool silhouette. And attack the enemies by jumping on each of them, super agile and without all his armor because it has been broken, and is laying eggs. And of course, Spidey sees it and says like, “Oh my God, he’s really laying eggs.” The last few frames see Korg taking Miek like a football, and then they put themselves in a heroic pose, very bizarre but funny “.

HERE THE STORYBOARD

It is not known if this scene was actually filmed or remained only on paper, but for sure the presence of Miek would have surprised many fans of Marvel and the MCU, not being exactly one of the main superheroes or among those we would have expected. to see in action at such a crucial and topical moment.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Loading... Advertisements

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Photo: Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED