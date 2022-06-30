Entrepreneur! Selena Gomez tries her luck with makeup

Selena Gomez continues to showcase her talent and business savvy with the debut of Kind Words, her new collection of lipsticks and liners for her makeup brand Rare Beauty.

In style, the 29-year-old actress showed off her products to the press and fans during an event held at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel. 10 shades whose buttery formula does not dry out and lasts all day, Just Jared mentioned on his website.

“For me it is a pleasure to be here with all of you and celebrate something that I have put all my heart and soul into and I could not have done any of it without a lot of you amazing people,” the singer and actress commented at the event. .

“It’s about how you see yourself”

On the other hand, the former Disney star claimed that she had been working on Rare Beauty for two years and that the brand would focus on embracing everyone’s unique beauty through makeup.

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our uniqueness. A photo, a like or a comment does not define you. Rare Beauty is not about how others see you. It’s about how you see yourself,” Selena Gomez said in the brand’s promotional video.

Previously, the artist commented that she intended to “create a classic lipstick that is really comfortable. All shades are easy to wear and perfect for every day. This is everything I have ever wanted in a lip liner. Super soft and doesn’t tug on the lips and is made to last all day without feeling sticky.”

It is worth clarifying that this line of products will be available in the Sephora cosmetics chain. “Celebrate the launch of The kind words collection with us! You can buy The Lipstick and lip liners for 24 hours from now, only at Sephora,” reads from her Instagram.