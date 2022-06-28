Enzo Le Croco: Javier Bardem is friends with a singing crocodile [bande-annonce]

And he has the voice of Shawn Mendes!

Great classic of children’s literature, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile comes to the big screen. And it will be in the form of a musical combining live action and animation. The film, titled Enzo The Croco in France, unveiled a first trailer.

Enzo has the particularity of being a singing crocodile, and he will have the voice of a young pop star, Shawn Mendes, in this feature film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the duo to whom the we have to The Kings of Skate with Will Ferrell and Jon Heder. Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy complete the cast.

Summary:

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York, their young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. All that changes when he discovers Enzo (voiced in English by Shawn Mendes) – a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and music – and who lives in the attic of his new home.

Enzo and Josh quickly become friends, but when Enzo’s existence is threatened by their evil neighbor, Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm family allies themselves with Hector P. Valenti, Enzo’s owner (Javier Bardem ) to prove to the world that a family can spring from the most unexpected sources, and that there’s nothing wrong with being a great singing crocodile with a rich personality.

Enzo The Croco will be released in France on October 26, 2022.