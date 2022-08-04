EPA warns residents of 19 states and Puerto Rico about cancer risks from sterilization plant operations

Washington – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned residents living near sterilization plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential risks from ethylene oxide emissionsa substance used in such facilities.

Among the most affected populations are Laredo, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma and Lakewood, Colorado, indicated the US agency known by its acronym in English EPA.

The entity has notified 23 commercial sterilant plants — 19 on the mainland and four in Puerto Rico — that their operations carry a high risk of cancer and other diseases. A study of nearly 100 such plants has been conducted across the country.

The towns in Puerto Rico identified by the agency are Añasco, Fajardo, Salinas and Villalba. The EPA identified the company Edwards Lifesciences (Añasco), Customed, Inc. (Fajardo), Steri-Tech, Inc. (Salinas), and Medtronic Puerto Rico Operations Co. (Villalba).

The agency shows, in its literature, photos of the location of ethylene oxide producers with estimated impact zones around the plants. The EPA estimates the estimated lifetime risk of cancer in 100 patients or more to be one million; In other words, if a million people were exposed to high levels of ethylene oxide 24 hours a day for 70 years, 100 people could develop some type of cancer as a result of that exposure.

Ethylene oxide is used to clean medical products such as catheters, syringes, pacemakers, and surgical gowns.

Although brief or infrequent exposure to ethylene oxide does not appear to have harmful effects, the EPA warned that prolonged exposure can cause a host of diseases, including lymphoma and breast cancer. The agency assured that it is working with companies in the sector to take measures to reduce emissions.

“Today, the EPA is taking steps to ensure that populations are informed and aware of our efforts to address the problem of ethylene oxide, a potent substance that poses severe health risks in the event of long-term exposure,” he said. EPA administrator in a statement issued Wednesday.

EPA will launch awareness campaigns in each of the affected communities, including a webinar scheduled for August 10. Laredo, one of the populations mentioned as high risk, is a border city where the vast majority of the population is Latino and more than a quarter live in poverty. There is a sterilizing plant there from the Missouri-based Midwest Sterilization Corp.

More than 40% of the 70,000 schoolchildren in that city attend schools with a high risk of cancer due to ethylene oxide emissions from the plantaccording to an analysis by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune.

A Midwest spokesman immediately declined to comment. But the company told ProPublica and the Tribune last December that the cancer risk from its installation had been exaggerated.

The harmful emissions mentioned “would be in the worst case” and are not the current ones, the company assured.

