EPS Total Health suspends virtual services due to an extreme computer attack

The EPS activated the protocols to disable the affected IT services. Reference image: EFE/Sascha Steinbah



in the last hours The EPS Salud Total denounced that since last Sunday, May 1, 2022, its technological platform has been the subject of an extreme cyberattack, which has led it to suspend its virtual services..

In addition, he warned that due to the attack, part of the information related to the operation of the EPS has not been available, so the protocols were activated to disable the affected computer services.

These protocols also contemplate disabling connections with physical and virtual servers, “with the main objective of safeguarding information and establishing the current status of the affected applications,” said the company that provides health services.

Total Health also indicated that it is deploying all “preventive and reactive actions aimed at restoring the affected applications and that are part of the operation as soon as possible.”

Among the measures adopted by the EPS within the contingency plan a strengthening of the 24/7 service of the Total Line of each city is contemplated and as well as the extension of the face-to-face service hours in the health solutions centers that are ready to solve your requirements from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm continuously.

Another measure was preventively suspend the Virtual office, Point of Attention at Home, Mobile app, WhatsApp COVID-19 Y Pablothe virtual advisor.

From the EPS they gave a message of reassurance to users as they assured that despite the attack, the provision of medical services is assured and care, delivery of medicines, and performance of laboratories are being guaranteed normally through their service provision network. and emergencies without affectation in the attention of the user.

Finally, Total Health reported that criminal actions are already being carried out before the Attorney General’s Office.

“We reiterate to our clients, who already number more than 4.7 million, that the EPS has been making all the human and technological efforts to recover virtual attention on its channels and sends them a message of tranquility.”, concluded the EPS in a statement.

Some IPS confirmed, through Twitter, that despite the computer attack to which the EPS is a victim, the appointments already scheduled and the face-to-face attention at these are still in operation.

It is worth remembering that in the last days Users who were transferred from Medimás to Salud Total in Risaralda have reported that the latter is not providing services to nearly 50,000 users.

Among the reasons for denying the service is that Medimás has not yet paid the amounts required in most hospitals in the department, and also, according to Olga Lucía Zuluaga, director of the Risaralda Hospital Association, two other reasons as well. are the lack of contracting for the delivery of medicines and the transfer of patients to EPS from other departments.

In this regard, Zuluaga told W Radio that, “They do not have comprehensive contracts, at this time there are no contracts for medicines such as insulin and they are having to go from the municipalities to Pereira. They are distributing 150 daily tokens that are not enough for people who come from other municipalities and assume extra costs. We are finding something very serious and that is that services that were normally found in some municipalities are not only being transferred to Pereira, but to Armenia, another department”.

