Erdogan’s choices are destroying Turkey’s economy

The collapse of the lira in Turkey is putting the country’s economy at risk. It is not just a condition due to the global economic crisis. It is also, or perhaps above all, a consequence of the decisions of President Recep Tayyp Erdogan.

The Sultan leads the central bank at a time when the strength of the dollar and the prices of raw materials are forcing emerging countries to tighten monetary policy. But he took another route: he believes that high interest rates would encourage inflation. In this way, the high state indebtedness in hard currencies blocks the public budget, and the high inflation hits the working class – that is, who had guided Erdogan’s economic, political and electoral success.

The economic crisis in Turkey is having devastating concrete effects on the lives of Turkish citizens, who see their daily lives upset by the country’s difficulties.

The Financial Times told this in an article written jointly by Laura Pitel and Ayla Jean Yackley. “Earlier this year, Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the central bank to repeatedly cut interest rates despite rising inflation, and the Turkish lira fell by 50%. The central bank cut rates for the fourth consecutive month on Thursday: the lira fell by a further 7%. The Turkish president argues that a weaker currency can help the country enjoy the boom in exports, investments and job creation ”, reads the article.

The most critical of the president see Erdogan’s monetary policy as a gigantic economic experiment on the skin of the population. Durmus Yilmaz, a former central bank governor, said Erdogan is turning Turkey into “a laboratory for weird experiments”.

The story of the business newspaper begins with the story of Vahit Yilmaz, a Turkish businessman who, at least in theory, should benefit from the weakness of the Turkish lira: orders from abroad are flooding the textile and clothing industry in Turkey, after the collapse of the lira reduced production costs.

“But the cost of fabric, thread and other raw materials, all valued in dollars, has soared and domestic manufacturers like Yilmaz are preparing for a turbulent spring season,” writes the Financial Times.

Yilmaz himself says: «Turkish fabrics are almost free at this exchange rate. Business was excellent when the dollar was steadily rising. Now it is dangerous ». Yilmaz said domestic sales, which used to make up half of his business, have fallen to practically zero. He hoped, however, that foreign sales would offset the losses: this was not the case.

Erdogan would like to mimic China’s economic transformation, and use that as a benchmark to show that his ideas work – or at least they could.

But the differences between the two countries are substantial. Ali Akkemik, an expert on the economies of both China and Turkey who teaches at Japan’s Yamaguchi University, told the Financial Times that if Beijing devalued its currency in the 1980s and 1990s, it was because it had a clear “industrial vision”. , a crucial element in making China the second largest economy in the world in the space of a few decades. «Turkey – says Akkemik – does not have a clearly defined industrial policy. We don’t know which industry it is trying to promote ».

There is also another major source cited by the Financial Times, but he prefers to remain anonymous. He is a banker with work experience in Turkey and the United Kingdom, he knows both economies: «It is economically insane – he says – to think that a country can build an export-oriented economy simply based on the fact that it has a currency that is worth very little. If that were the case, Zimbabwe would be a superpower ».

But something is working. Or rather, for some things are going better. On the other side of the spectrum are Turkish companies that are taking advantage of the currency crash.

“Most companies listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange are benefiting from a weak lira: publicly traded airlines, for example, or defense groups, car manufacturers and chemical manufacturers, that is, companies that enjoy income measured in foreign currency and personnel costs expressed in Turkish lira, ”writes the Financial Times.

The success of these sectors has helped fuel an export boom, fueling economic growth which is expected to exceed over 9% this year. But it is likely to experience inflation of 30% or more in the coming months, harming not only businesses that depend on imported energy and raw materials, but Turkish municipalities already grappling with the soaring cost of living.

«The truth is that Erdogan is giving priority to exporters over families. But if you think about its political consensus basis, it makes absolutely no sense, ”Jason Tuvey, of consultancy Capital Economics, told the business newspaper.

Conversely, there are also large exporters who have been critical of the volatility of the Turkish currency: according to them, it makes it difficult to value their products and plan ahead. Tusiad, a group representing large industrial companies – together they are worth about 85% of Turkey’s foreign trade, excluding energy – warned that what the business world needs most is stability.

“A businessman needs to know what the exchange rate will be in two or three months, and how much it will increase. The exchange rate graph shouldn’t look like the graph of someone with high blood pressure, ”the article reads.

Despite the boom in home sales, the construction sector, which has close ties to Erdogan and other ruling party (AKP) officials, is also complaining about the economy.

Data from the industry, which alone accounts for around 5% of the Turkish economy, reveals that the sector is being squeezed by the high cost of raw materials and energy, both of which increased by more than 90% yoy in November.

«Erdogan – writes the Financial Times in the conclusion of the article – simply does not have a game plan. Turkish authorities have spent several billion dollars defending the lira in recent weeks and at the same time praising the virtues of a cheap currency. None of this makes sense. There is no logic ».