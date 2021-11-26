Eredi Gnutti Metalli, turnover of 243.2 million in 2021

Post-Covid revenue boom for Eredi Gnutti Metalli Spa, a historic Italian company (founded in Lumezzane in the distant 1860: nowadays the headquarters is in Via della Volta in Brescia) and today one of the leaders in Europe in the production of brass. The company closed the year (as of July 31, 2021) with a significant increase in revenues, equal to approximately 80 million euros (+ 49%), with a turnover of 243.2 million: this after a 2020 characterized by the first wave of the pandemic and which had closed with revenues of 163.2 million.

The operating margin also increased, with an Ebitda (gross operating margin) of approximately 7.5 million euros, compared to 5.5 million in the previous year (+ 36%): the net financial position also improved, despite the turnover on the rise. Lastly, the pre-tax result, which stands at 2.1 million euros.

The European agreement with Kme

Among the innovations reported by Egm, the company says, also “an important extraordinary transaction of a strategic nature, which led Egm to have a significant shareholding in Kme, European leader in the production of rolled copper and its alloys, compared to of the sale of its laminate business branch “. This operation, continues the note from the company, “will allow the company to become part of one of the main European groups on the market, able to better face the future challenges of a deeply evolving sector: that of laminates, in fact, it will be a sector with a high need for technological investments and in the search for new materials to meet the needs of the electricity, renewables and automotive sectors “.

Investments for 3.6 million euros

During the year, Egm concluded investments (tangible and intangible) for approximately 3.6 million euros, mainly concentrated in improving the quality of the product, increasing the productivity of industrial processes, expanding the range of products, of new technologies, in the improvement of safety in the workplace and in the reduction of the environmental impact of the production process.

One of the challenges to be faced, common to many companies in our province, will certainly be the cost of raw materials, now at an all-time high. Despite this, the brass rod sector has been experiencing a moment of strong growth in demand in recent months: among the productions that look to the future there are also innovative alloys for drinking water.