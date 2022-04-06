essential supplements for patients with endometriosis

Multidisciplinary teams are essential in the treatment of endometriosis.

Dr. Rocío Zayas, Clinical Psychologist and Director of Psychologists at the San Lucas Behavioral Health Center, Dr. Alexandra Ortiz Orama, Gynecologist and Obstetrician at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center and Yarelis Burgos, Nutritionist at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center. Photos: Courtesy of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center.

Endometriosis is characterized by causing intense pain during menstruation, being the main symptom of this disease, however, this is accompanied by other symptoms due to the ovulation process, sexual intercourse, evacuation or urination, among others.

The diagnosis of endometriosis is chronic, which leads to the patient presenting emotional effects (stress) and impact on mental health (depression and anxiety).

To expand on the importance of both disciplines as part of the treatment of patients diagnosed with the disease, the Dr. Rocío Zayas, clinical psychologist and Director of Psychologists of the San Lucas Behavioral Health Centeremphasized that “it is important that we understand and understand that endometriosis can affect many areas, among them, we can have a person who has chronic pain, therefore, interpersonal relationships and relationships can be affected, since intervenes in sexual well-being, causing symptoms related to anxiety disorders and depression”.

Another aspect is that advances in science have allowed the quality of life of women diagnosed with endometriosis to improve, compared to what happened a decade ago.

Currently, experts can offer more effective and faster treatment alternatives, as indicated by the Dr. Alexandra Ortiz Orama, Gynecologist and Obstetrician of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center“Right now we have oral, subcutaneous or injectable medications, so we no longer have to treat patients only through injections and birth control pills. Hormonal methods can also help us.”

Regarding nutritional treatment, there are several alternatives, whose objective is to provide a varied, balanced diet that integrates all food groups and is accompanied by physical activity.

In this sense, the lawyer Yarelis Burgos, Nutritionist of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Centerstated that “nutrition is a complement to what a medical treatment is. It is important to add physical activity along with nutrition to have these healthy habits, but first you have to consult your doctor so that he can tell us what type of physical activity It Must be done”.

In addition, the attorney explained that it is essential that the patient consults with a nutritionist to avoid the deficiency of any vitamin, mineral or protein.

