Eternals: “Angelina Jolie never wanted to go back to her trailer on the film set”, reveals Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani, during a recent interview, he talked about his experience on the set of Eternals, detailing what it was like to work with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. The film, scheduled for release later this year, will mark the three actors’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eternals: a photo of the protagonists

Kumail revealed that he spent many days in the company of the two famous actresses on the set of the film and confessed to having learned many things from Angelina and Salma: “Angie never wanted to go back to her trailer once filming was over. He was always on set. He always talked to everyone. ”

“From her I understood that what you do in front of the camera is only part of the job“Nanjiani explained, speaking with Entertainment Tonight.”Salma, on the other hand, was the one who always had people at dinner. They are amazing, both of them. I learned a lot from watching them on set. I was so impressed, they are two true professionals: always on time, they know all their lines, they are very attentive to how they work and they wanted everyone on set to feel at home.“.

Eternals tells the story of a group of immortal heroes, the Eternals, forced to step out of the shadows and join forces against humanity’s oldest enemy: the Deviants. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.