Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has attracted a lot of attention due to the changes within Ethereum (ETH). IOHK’s return to the ETC ecosystem also contributed. According to forecasts, a significant portion of ETH miners could switch to ETC.

Source: Adobe / alswart

Ethereum Classic (ETC) had a good bull market like pretty much every other 50 cryptocurrencies In circulation. Neglected due to its well-documented 51% vulnerability to attack, it still outperformed Ethereum (ETH) several days in May, enjoying a nearly 2,900% increase in trading volume.

It continued to attract attention in late June when it posted an 80% rise in just over a week and closed in a quarter with a 200% rise. For those who had grown accustomed to ignoring crypto assets and its blockchain, such increases prompted them to take note, wondering what exactly was driving this growth.

Well, according to industry players, interest in ETC was caused by a combination of Ethereum’s transition to Proof of Stake (PoS) and increased development work. Therefore, they expect Ethereum Classic to have long-term profitability as a smart contract platform, with a commitment to proof-of-work (PoW) and a supply limit.

Ethereum Classic and Ethereum 2.0

On January 1st, the price of ETC was around 6 USD. However, on May 6 it climbed to US $ 167, an increase of 2.847% in about five months.

At the time of writing, ETC, ranked 21st by market cap, is trading at $ 64 and is up 821% in one year, compared to ETH’s 671%. (But ETH has outperformed ETC over the past month.)

However, ETC is still a long way off ETH when it comes to using and adopting the original Ethereum blockchain.

Active address count

Source: charts.coinmetrics.io

Income of the miner, USD

Source: charts.coinmetrics.io

Either way, for ETC’s long-term proponent IOHK, the company behind Cardano (ADA), such price increases were caused by a number of factors.

Tim Richmond, communications manager at IOHK, told Cryptonews.com that “in 2021, cryptocurrencies experienced a bull market. During this time ehtereum classic (ETC) has really attracted a lot of attention as Ethereum 2.0 is just around the corner and with the shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus algorithms, Vitalik Buterin also notes that developers who want to stay on PoW would most likely move into the ETC ecosystem, as well as miners who will no longer be viable on a proof-of-stake chain. “

According to him, the approach towards Ethereum 2.0 has sparked a huge influx of interest in Ethereum Classic and how it can be leveraged.

However, according to Bob Summerwill, executive director of ETC Cooperative, the entity in charge of developing and growing the ETC protocol, Ethereum 2.0 is not the only reason for Ethereum Classic’s recent fortunes.

“The return of IOHK to the ETC ecosystem has made a huge difference in the perception of ETC, I believe. IOHK has around 20 people working on their Mantis client; Charles Hoskinson recently joined the board of directors of ETC Coop, “he told Cryptonews.com.

Summerwill also noted that IOHK and Ethereum Classic Cooperative have collaborated on the introduction of the Ethereum Classic Treasury System, a decentralized financing platform focused on maintaining and developing ETCs.

The commitment to enhance the capabilities and security of Ethereum Classic has generated renewed interest in ETC, from multiple sources.

Tim Richmond said that “with large institutions showing interest and constant news reaching the mainstream, such as Digital Currency Group buying USD 50 million worth of Ethereum Classic Grayscale stock, there is greater confidence in the market at large.”

Migrations of miners

Notably, Ethereum Classic launched its long-awaited Magneto update in July. This reproduced the Ethereum Berlin update on ETC, providing a number of optimizations for gas usage and security.

It is this type of upgrade that has helped to renew confidence in ETC, but the aforementioned move of Ethereum to Ethereum 2.0 – and proof-of-stake – is another. With Ethereum miners excluded, there is an expectation that a significant portion of them will be able to switch to Ethereum Classic.

“It’s hard to say what’s going to happen, but ETC would seem like an obvious target for ‘refugee’ ETH miners after transitioning to PoS,” said Bob Summerwill.

Tim Richmond agrees that Ethereum Classic could likely be the main target of displaced Ethereum miners.

He further stated that “miners may have to choose new chains if all dapps switch to ETH 2.0 [piuttosto che rimanere con ETH 1.0], and Ethereum Classic is a natural fit, as the Ethereum GPU hardware that miners rely on is compatible with the Ethereum Classic mining algorithm and very few operational changes would be required. “

Richmond noted that a large influx of miners would improve the security of Ethereum Classic in the sense of reducing the likelihood of an attack by 51%.

That said, he noted that Ethereum Classic is already taking steps to improve its solidity on its own.

He explained that “IOHK has proposed in ECIP 1097 (Ethereum Classic Improvement Proposal) a mechanism (CheckPointing) to mitigate such attacks by 51%. The core idea is to employ an external set of parts that securely manage a support service that guarantees the properties of the ledger and that can be relied upon when the hashing power invested is low. “

Likewise, Bob Summerwill also stated that Ethereum Classic doesn’t need the migration of miners to grow, even though they would provide greater security.

“ETC can and will grow on its own no matter what happens with those ETH miners,” he said, adding that miners tend to follow price action.

Future hopes of Ethereum

Another thing that Summerwill and Richmond agree on is that Ethereum is aiming for and claiming a unique status within the crypto ecosystem.

Summerwill said that “there is a strong value proposition for a smart contract with a long-term commitment to PoW – essentially” Bitcoin with smart contract “.

Likewise, Richmond argues that ETC’s upper limit (at 210 million ETC, out of a current supply of 128.8 million ETC) allows it to combine some of the best elements of Bitcoin (BTC) with those of Ethereum.

He further stated that “the Ethereum Classic blockchain is an excellent proposition and a home for Ethereum developers as it offers both a store of value, given the limited supply; in addition to the ability to run smart contracts, as it is an EVM implementation [Ethereum Virtual Machine]. ETC can be thought of as programmable gold and, as a result, is particularly attractive to those operating in the DeFi, NFT and DAO spaces. “

As a result, Richmond expects Ethereum Classic to continue to attract investors, developers and community members. And this could be helped by its ongoing development, which should make it more usable and safer.

He further states that “the ETC Mantis project offers innovative features such as Prism (increase in throughput), flyClients (for lightweight clients without the need to run a full node) and more.”

