ETIAS, new entry permit to the European Union without a visa

Traveling for short periods for pleasure or business without the need to apply for an entry permit to a European country has its days numbered.

If you plan to travel to a large part of Europe with a US passport, be prepared to fill out an application similar to ESTA, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, which helps determine who is eligible to enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program. (VWP).

As of May 2023, and to improve the security of the European Union, Americans and many travelers of different nationalities will undergo a security check before arriving in the territory of the European Union.

This control is called ETIAS, for its acronym in English, the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). It is a visa waiver or visa waiver, a travel permit for citizens who do not need a visa to travel to a specific country or area.

Differences and similarities between ETIAS and ESTA

▪ ETIAS is a European travel permit similar to the US ESTA program, first implemented in 2009 to screen eligible travelers for a US entry visa waiver.

▪ Both ETIAS and ESTA, which only apply to travel without visa requirements, are online electronic permits required to enter the EU and US territories, respectively.

▪ Neither ETIAS nor ESTA is a visa to work, study for a long period of time and reside in both the EU and the US.

▪ Obtaining an ETIAS and an ESTA is easier and faster than applying for a visa. Both visa waiver programs are an online security check, that when you apply you do not have to provide biometric information or attend an interview, with some exceptions in the case of ETIAS.

▪ Both travel authorization systems process applications based on passport and contact information, as well as answers to certain health and safety questions.

▪ The ETIAS national unit can request more information and documentation from the applicant through the email provided by the applicant, who must provide the requested information within 7 business days.

▪ This national unit has 72 hours to process the ETIAS travel authorization.

▪ In exceptional circumstances, the ETIAS applicant may be required to undergo an interview at a consulate in their country of residence.

Beneficiaries and requirements

Countries with visa waiver programs for short vacations, attending conferences or business trips have a list of nationalities allowed to enter the country without a visa but with visa waivers such as ETIAS.

Only travelers whose nationality appears on the list of eligible countries are eligible.

▪ The US is one of 60 countries exempt from applying for a visa to visit the area known as the Schengen Area, made up of 26 European nations that have abolished mutual internal borders. What US travelers do need is an ETIAS, required for sightseeing, pleasure, attending conferences, and short-term study.

▪ These 22 EU member countries and the four EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries of the Schengen Zone have a single jurisdiction for passport control purposes.

▪ Travelers with ETIAS can stay in the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

▪ Approved for the ETIAS visa waiver, the permit allows for multiple entries and is valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

▪ In the event of a refusal, the applicant may appeal to the EU Member State that has not granted the ETIAS visa waiver. In such cases, the appeal will be under the jurisdiction of the Member State.

ETIAS or SEIAV, for its acronym in English, is a Travel Information and Authorization System. The main objective of this new proposal from the European Commission is to strengthen the external borders of the European Union. ETIAS VISA, European Commission.

Countries that require ETIAS

▪ A valid ETIAS permit is required to travel in these territories: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain , Portugal, Czech Republic and Sweden.

▪ In addition to all EU countries, an ETIAS program is required to travel to Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

▪ Also, it is required in the three microstates of Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City.

▪ ETIAS is valid for travel to countries in the process of joining the EU such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania.

▪ However, non-Schengen members of the EU, such as the Republic of Ireland, have their own policy regarding access to entry for foreigners.

▪ Although the Republic of Ireland is still not part of the Schengen area, there are many countries whose citizens can enter Ireland without having to apply for a visa. US citizens do not require a visa to travel to Ireland as do Canada, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

▪ When ETIAS comes into force, citizens of countries that currently do not need a visa to enter Romania, such as Chile, Colombia or Mexico, will have to apply for an ETIAS visa waiver.

▪ Croatia is one of the few countries that does not require visas for citizens of countries such as Colombia, USA, Mexico or Venezuela, nor for nationals of other EU countries. Currently, more than 60 countries can enter and leave Croatia without a visa, but with ETIAS all countries must apply for this travel authorization online.

▪ The same thing happens to Cyprus, which also does not require citizens of more than 60 countries to apply for a European visa in order to enter its territory for short stays. But, they will have to apply for an ETIAS.

▪ Now that the UK is no longer part of the EU, the ETIAS permit will not be valid for travel to this country. Even the British will need ETIAS to visit the countries of the Schengen zone.

Documents to apply for an ETIAS

To fill out the form you need the following documents and data:

▪ A valid passport, with at least six months validity from the intended dates of travel.

▪ An email address where the applicant will receive updates, as well as the ETIAS authorization, once granted.

▪ A credit or debit card to pay the ETIAS fee online.

The cost of the ETIAS permit will be defined soon by the European Union.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the United Kingdom are countries that already have a travel program similar to the visa waiver or ETIAS and ESTA visa waiver.

