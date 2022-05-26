Entertainment

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo would be about to separate, according to Mhoni Vidente

Although Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo have starred in one of the most stable marriages in the world of showmuch has been speculated about a possible divorce for various reasons, including the workload of both and some attitudes that were seen in their reality show ‘On a trip with the Derbez’.

Now, it’s Mhoni Seer who predicts that mexican director and the singer of opposite senses they would be about to part for a strong lawsuit.

“The letter of the madman comes out… I I visualize that he is going to have problems with his wife Alessandra RosaldoI see that they have had problems lately due to Eugenio being very dedicated to his own thing, he is very involved in Hollywood and I think he is detaching himself much more from his wife than from the family”explained Mhoni Seer.

“That’s why the children are already getting very disillusioned… divorcestrong problems with Alessandra because of another woman, who is a blonde and went out with him in a movieadded the collaborator of El Heraldo Televisión.

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo could be separated by a woman

So far, the partner has not reacted to the words of Mhoni, who is not the only one who speaks of a marital crisis between Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, because in June 2021 it was Martha Figueroa who visualized a separation, because the singer transmitted a controlling attitude in the series ‘On a trip with the Derbez’.

Eugenio Derbez could leave Alessandra Rosaldo for another woman

