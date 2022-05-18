Euphoria season 3: Unpublished information on the cast of the next season of the HBO series

Facebook

This American series created by Sam Levinson is actually the free adaptation of the Israeli mini-series of the same name created by Ron Leshem. It’s the June 16, 2019 thatEuphoria appeared on our screens for the first time on the HBO streaming platform and on OCS in France.

After the success of this first season, HBO is quick to announce the return of Euphoria for a second season. Its broadcast having started on January 9, 2022 and having concluded on February 27, 2022. The audiences fly away and Euphoria quickly becomes the headliner of the HBO catalog.

Here is the trailer for this second season which has caused a lot of ink to flow on social networks:

A drama series about Gen-Z and their troubles

Euphoria follows the lives of a few American high school students who go through complex and decisive phases in their construction.

Dealing with serious subjects such as addictions, prostitution, childhood trauma and the search for an identity, one can recognize similarities with the British series of Skins or the Norwegian series Skam.

The first season focused on the life of Street and how drugs interfered in his life. Jeopardizing their studies, family life and relationships. We can also learn more about his meeting with jules and this budding romantic relationship between the two young women.

An artistic and explosive second season!

The second season had the effect of a bomb among the fans of the series. Indeed, the eight episodes are full of action and leave no room for downtime. Lexi and her sister Cassie take a more important place, the character of Maddie becomes more sensitive to the delight of viewers who see in her a strong and just woman.

Street is always at the center of the series, it is moreover she who is the narrator. We will learn more about his mourning, his little sister and his friendship with Lexi. Season 2 of euphoria focused a lot on Rue’s family, his complex relationship with his mother (Nika King), his little sister (Storm Reid) who takes it as an example.

Acclaimed for the staging and the very artistic shots, the second season knew how to touch the hearts of its fans. An explosive soundtrack and disturbing episodes, we can say that this season 2 is a success!

Special mention for the episodes of Lexi who staged her first play. The work turns out to be totally autobiographical, drawing inspiration from his sister, his friends and Rue. The episodes turn into a nightmare for Cassie who is humiliated in front of the whole school.

The return of Euphoria, what casting?

Euphoria is a huge success for HBO and has become the most watched series on its platform since Game Of Thrones. The performances of the young actress Zendaya played an important role in this success. Praised many times, her scenes communicate great sensitivity in each take and show us the talent of the young performer.

With stellar reviews on the direction and a top-flight cast, it’s no wonder HBO is planning a third season for Euphoria.

This confirms the presence of Rue, embodied by Zendaya who has also received a Emmy Awards for Best Actress Award in a series. Dominic Fike also confirmed that he would be part of season 3 playing the role of Elliot.

As for the group of girlfriends made up of Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, their presence is not yet confirmed. However, their stories are not yet complete, there is a good chance that they will be part of it!

