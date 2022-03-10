Euphoria: The best series to watch if you missed Zendaya, HBO

The arrival of the second season of ‘Euphoria’ has positioned it as the production of the moment. Millions have been those who have fallen surrendered to the brutal plot of the youth series, whose chapters came every week to HBO and HBO Max. The series has captivated a large number of fans who have become loyal fans of the successful series starring Zendaya, being so ‘euphoria’ has broken the audience record for a series in various countries, including those in Latin America.

The successful series, which has Zendaya as its protagonist, recently aired its last chapter of the second season and although there is still no confirmation for its 3rd installment, today in The popular We will leave you a list in case you miss seeing the new chapters of ‘euphoria’.

10 series you must watch after Euphoria

gossip-girl

After a few months out of town, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) returns to Manhattan and meets with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), with whom she competes to lead her circle of friends with the attractiveness and style to be the “queen from high school”.

Their secrets and gossip are angered by an anonymous blogger, the “Gossip Girl”.

Genera+ion

Even though the teen drama was prematurely canceled after just one season, it’s still as watchable as ever. Around a bunch of different teenagers who grow up as a group of friends, Genera+ion tocto topics such as sexuality, teenage pregnancy, young love and much more.

We are who we are

Friendship, first love and identity are some of the central themes of this powerful series of HBO available in the catalog HBOMax. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the production shows us the life of two teenagers who come to live on a military base while immersing the public in the euphoria and anguish of being a teenager.

The sex life of college girls

the comedian Mindy Kalling is behind this irreverent production of HBOMax. The series brutally intersects the lives of college students, bringing us closer to their problems related to sexuality, love and other entanglements while offering us moments of comedy.

I’ts a sin

Two years later, Ritchie has achieved his dream of working as an actor and the entire group begins to become involved in activism that will demand that the AIDS pandemic be fought. They will all have to overcome painful losses and fight like never before.

Skins

The classic ’90s series follows a handful of British teenagers, introducing a new cast of characters every few seasons. Like Euphoria, Skins It dealt with a number of sensitive topics such as substance abuse, mental illness, teen pregnancy, and others.

I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You, is an original series of HBO, set in London and starring Arabella, a young woman who must rebuild her life after drugs are put in her drink. An honest and courageous series, unraveling the trauma of sexual assault with black humor and moments of deep discomfort. With a complex ending, becoming one of those series that when you finish watching them you begin to question many things in our behavior.

Beartown

The ambition, rage, violence, frustrations and dreams of an entire town will fall on the shoulders of a handful of teenagers, causing them to find it difficult to make decisions between what is right and what is convenient. Thus, ‘Beartown’ seeks to reflect on the references that today’s society offers to the new generations.

Kamikaze

The series is made up of eight thirty-minute episodes and introduces us to Julie, an 18-year-old teenager whose life changes radically from one moment to the next. The young woman will be the victim of a terrible situation, which will lead her to try to flee to all parts of the world.

Betty

American filmmaker Crystal Moselle was based on her own film Skate Kitchen (2018) to create a youth comedy television series that portrays the female community of skaters in New York, which seeks to stand out from the predominantly male majority in the sport. It is worth noting that, outside of fiction, actresses Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran and Ajani Russell really do skate as part of their daily lives.

