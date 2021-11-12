Europe, are lockdowns back? Two Austrian lands ready to fight against the No vax. Netherlands towards partial closures

In the last 24 hours, in Austria, 11,975 people have contracted Covid. Of these newly infected, 2,778 live in the federal state – or land – from Upper Austria. The incidence, calculated on 11 November, stands at the record figure of 1,193 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The hospitals in the area are in distress and Governor Thomas Stelzer announced that, with the go-ahead from the federal government, from next Monday in land a real one will be triggered lockdown for non-vaccinated citizens. “The situation is dramatic, for this reason we are activating phase 5 (the highest level of the scale of restrictions envisaged by the Austrian government for the health emergency) which will come into effect on Monday.” No vax residents in Upper Austria will be able to leave the house only for so-called proven needs, namely physical activity, work, shopping and health reasons. Upper Austria suffers particularly from the No vax issue, with a low percentage of immunized: just 63% received the first dose and 55.4% the second. 5.3% of the residents received the third dose.

Measures similar to those of Upper Austria could be introduced in Salzburg. The federated state bordering the Italian province of Bolzano has now exceeded a thousand daily infections. But it’s the hospitals’ saturation rate land to worry: “In Salzburg we need an immediate reduction in contacts between all citizens and not only those who are not vaccinated – explained Governor Heinrich Schellhorn -. Only in this way can we break the fourth wave of the Coronavirus. Politicians have a responsibility and a duty to protect people. That’s why there is a need for the lockdown ». Upper Austria and Salzburg are the most affected federal states in the country, with intensive care employment exceeding the critical threshold. There is already talk of a possible introduction of emergency triage practices, with which doctors may have to decide who to treat and who not based on the best life expectancy.

Netherlands experts recommend a two-week close

The Netherlands, which in the latest update of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control appears to be in the red zone, is considering introducing partial closures. In the country, the contagion curve has been rising for days and the national scientific committee has returned to talk about lockdown. Experts have recommended the government to launch “measures of the type of lockdown for a period of two weeks’. The executive will make a decision on this in the next few hours. Tomorrow afternoon – November 12 – Prime Minister Mark Rutte has scheduled a press conference to communicate government decisions to citizens. School closures are not included in the guidelines delivered by the scientific committee to the executive. Rather, action should be taken on the cancellation of cultural events, the closure of cinemas and theaters and changes to the opening hours of bars and restaurants.

