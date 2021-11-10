Evergrande dodges the default at the last minute. Pay coupons on at least two of the three maturing bonds

Evergrande paid interest on “at least two out of three bonds, in dollars”. The Bloomberg agency writes it citing sources close to the operation. Today the grace period of 30 days for the non-payment of the coupons in question expires, which amount to a total of 148 million dollars (129 million euros). Evergrande has total debts of 305 billion e in 2022 the group is expected to redeem dollar bonds for 7.4 billion. The stock closed its last trading session up 3% after reports that Beijing could make it easier for real estate companies in the country to issue bonds.

The German consultancy group Dmsa (Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur) officially filed for bankruptcy proceedings for the Chinese group. A move that appears to be attributable to the failure to pay interest on the third bond. In a note sent to the press, the German company highlights how the construction giant has let 30 days pass from the non-payment of two bond issues due at the end of September. “Dmsa itself has invested in these bonds and has not received any interest payments to date. We are now preparing the bankruptcy action e we ask all bondholders to join “.