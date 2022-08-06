Everything Khloe Kardashian Said About Conceiving Her Second Child With Tristan Thompson

Ready to give True a sibling. Khloe Kardashian was candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson.

We Weekly announced in August 2020 that the recurring couple were “back together” after their two cheating scandals.

“Khloé hopes Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source said exclusively We at the time. “The fact that Tristan didn’t work out or get to spend time with his friends and other athletes who previously had a negative influence on him like he once did has been great for their relationship. »

The insider added that the couple would “like” to expand their family, noting “[Their] daughter, True, is the perfect age for a sibling.

Seven months later, the keeping up with the Kardashians The star revealed that she and the professional basketball player were considering surrogacy.

” [My doctor] said I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for pregnancy,” the Good American co-creator explained during a March 2021 KUWTK clip. “I’m not going to go into details on camera, but they said there was an 80% chance that I would have a miscarriage. I almost had a miscarriage with True at first. But I didn’t know it was a persistent thing. …She said she would feel terrible putting on [an embryo] without warning me that I probably wouldn’t be able to transport.

The Los Angeles native was “shocked” by the news, explaining that she was simply trying to…bring more love and more life to her family.

The reality star previously clapped back at haters after reacting negatively to rumors that she was trying for another child with the athlete.

“I’m not going on social media platforms much these days AND that’s one of the main reasons I’m staying away,” said the Strong looks better naked the author tweeted in May 2020. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I see. The people at SMH swear they know all about me. Including my uterus. Sick. »

The revenge body the host added at the time, “The nasty things you say about me are over A RUMOR. I’ve seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me on a fake story. And if it was true. …it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.

She and Thompson welcomed True in April 2018. The Canada native is also the father of son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig. We confirmed in July 2022 that the exes were expecting their second child via surrogate. The arrival of their little one was announced in August.

