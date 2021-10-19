everything we know about the TV series

That The Last of Us is one of the franchise most famous at the moment, it is indisputable. Since when Naughty Dog published the second chapter in 2020, the series is back to shine like never before, albeit the fanbase of the game, thanks also to remastered of the first chapter, was equally huge.

Despite the great success of the game, it also won the award GOTY (Game Of The Year) in the same year of publication, Naughty Dog he didn’t seem to want to leave hers flagship title to win several other awards (to the point of earning the title of most awarded game ever).

Not everyone knew that the software house, even before the publication of the second chapter, set in the post-apocalyptic world in which the cordyceps mushroom infected a huge part of the human population, he had in mind something else inherent in the saga. Given the success seen with a videogame transposition in TV series, which happened with The Witcher, HBO has announced that he wants to work on one TV series based on the video game of the same name.

From the announcement to today we have had some succulent news, and since it could take some time to recover them all, we thought we would summarize it all in this article.

The announcement of the series of The Last of Us

That HBO, Note television broadcaster American who has product And transmitted TV series of the likes of Game of Thrones, The Leftovers And Westworld, started working on a TV series on The Last of Us, was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter the March 5, 2020. There official confirmation, however, on the part of the television network it only got to November 2020.

They also collaborate in the production Sony Pictures And PlayStation Productions, the division of Sony dedicated to reviving the famous videogame titles for big and small screen. While the series on The Last of Us sees as a director Craig Mazin, creator of the TV series Chernobyl, we know that even the co-creator of the videogame counterpart, Neil Druckmann, will work like screenwriter And executive producer, but not only: he will also direct some episodes of the series.

The project, at the time of the announcement, was still in the phase of pre-production and nothing was known about the cast, nor when they would be shooting startedlet alone when there would have been one release date. All we knew in the following months was that the series would be based on the events of the first game, albeit with some little change.

A great cast for The Last of Us

In the months following the announcement, the hypothesis about who he would impersonate i the main characters that we have all known while playing the adventure of Naughty Dog. For Joel names such as Hugh Jackman or Karl Urban, while for Ellie it was speculated that it could be interpreted by Sophia Lillis or Kaitlyn Dever.

Then came the news regarding i official faces who will go to impersonate the two protagonists. They are two actors who by pure chance (or maybe not) starred in the same TV series: game of Thrones. We are talking about Pedro Pascal (famous for his role as Oberyn Martell) and of Beautiful Ramsay (the small but brave one Lyanna Mormont).

Obviously they were not lacking criticisms by some fans who didn’t see the similarity of the two actors with that of theirs respective counterparties. However, the two actors are more than famous for their skill to the point that the criticism faded after a few days.

Following the announcement of the two protagonists, news concerning the other actors who would take part in the project. To support Pascal And Ramsay we have, in fact, Gabriel Luna (famous for his portrayal of Ghost Rider in the series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD) who will play Tommy, the brother of Joel; Nico Parker (already seen in the live action of Dumbo) What will be Sarah, the daughter of the protagonist.

What, however, immediately leads us to think that the series will not deviate from the themes of the game is given by the involvement of the actress who has already played Marlene, the head of Lights, within the game, and that in the TV series will resume the same role: Merle Dandrige. More or less the same thing happened with the actor Jeffrey Pierce, which in the game he played Tommy, but that in the series he will play a totally new character named Perry.

Along with these the names of Murray Bartlett And With O’Neill which will be respectively Frank And Bill, characters already present in the first game. Last but not least, we also have a face for the one who will play Tess: Anna Torv (famous for the role of the FBI agent, Olivia Dunham, in Fringe).

The Last of Us is an extremely expensive series

While the news that filming would begin in July 2021 it has come to us April of the same year, we know by how many episodes will be composed the first season. Like most of the TV series produced by HBO, The Last of Us will consist of 10 episodes (probably lasting an hour per episode).

But what left us speechless was the statement that each of these episodes will have a budget of 10 million dollars. If the math isn’t an opinion, the entire first season will cost 100 million dollars.

The Last of Us it is then added to the ranking of most expensive TV series ever, like Game of Thrones, Friends, The Pacific And The Crown, without forgetting to mention the new TV series on “The Lord of the Rings”Which reached a record figure of $ 465 million for the first season alone.

The first images from the set of The Last of Us arrive

The first official image from The Last of Us it was shown to us on the occasion of the The Last of Us Day, which represents the two protagonists, Joel and Ellie, seen from behind in an open scenario with a wreck of a plane that has surely crashed in the background.

A few days ago came a roundup of new images representing the set of Edmonton, modified to represent the city of Boston, whose atmospheres recall exactly those we are used to knowing from the video game.

Finally, some have leaked over the past few days photos taken on the set, with Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay and Anna Torv. Together with these we also have a short clip in which we see the three walking among the ruins of a city (probably it is precisely Boston).

Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Anna Torv (Tess) on the set of #TheLastofUs yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WMr6c1Ieap – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 14, 2021

When is The Last of Us coming out?

Here is the million dollar question: when we get to see the first episode of The Last of Us? At the moment we only know that the first episode was filmed in full, and that filming for the first season is expected to wrap up at June 2022.

Then moving on from post production at the advertising campaign, we can assume, at the moment, that the series will not see the light before 2023. If we are lucky we may even have some chance to call The Last of Us at the end of 2022.

Although the cast is not exactly what we expected, although some scenes will be completely unpublished, although there will be the presence of characters that do not exist in the game, The Last of Us has learned to be one of the most ambitious small screen products ever. We must hope that the production does not do anything wrong and can churn out what fans expect: a masterpiece.