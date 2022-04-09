Everything we know so far about ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ | Cinema | Entertainment

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa could be the movie Marvel most important in a long time.

That may sound repetitive, since surely that phrase has been heard in other premieres. But with the next installment of the Sorcerer Supreme, set to explore the Marvel multiverse in detailthis title could have massive repercussions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the future.

The film, whose ticket sales for its preview began on Wednesday, April 6, and which opens on May 4, was first suggested in Spider-Man: No Way Homereleased in December 2021. And, since the first trailer came out in February, it was clear that the sequel will not be just a direct continuation of the movie Doctor Strangefrom 2016.

The film, led by benedict cumberbatchrather it will deal with what follows from other Marvel movies and TV shows.

In the third installment of spider-manthe Doctor Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) cast a spell gone wrong, opening up the multiverse, causing the parallel universes to collide. While only those who had a direct connection to Spider-Man were affected, apparently there are more problems with the multiverse usually.

the multiverse itself

As the MIT physicist wrote Max Tegmark in his 2014 book Our mathematical universe, “our entire universe can be just one element, an atom, in an infinite set; a cosmic archipelago.

An multiverse, sometimes called the omniverse, it would mean more than a lot of additional real estate. If it exists, Tegmark continued, it includes “parallel universes where you never get a parking ticket, where you won a million-dollar lottery, where you have a different name, where dinosaurs still roam the Earth, and where the Earth never changed.” formed in the first place.”

The concept has already been introduced in Loki, from Disney+, which showed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) meeting various versions of himself in alternate timelines, as well as in the animated What If…?another show on that platform, which featured the voices of many cast members, including Cumberbatch.

In the latest plot trailer, Strange searches for Wanda MaximoffElizabeth Olsen, also called the Scarlet Queen. At this time, the followers of WandaVision they will realize that the plot of the series is linked to the new moviewhen Stephen asks Wanda what she knows about the multiverse.

How does she connect to the Scarlet Witch?

WandaVision ended with the Scarlet Witch learning about her powers and reading dark holdknown as the book of the damned, something that is definitely not good.

Wanda was last seen studying the dark hold, when suddenly she heard her children calling her name. His twins, Tommy and Billy, weren’t real at all. WandaVision. They were just supposed to be a creation for her to live out her family dreams; but, according to the latest trailer for the film, released on Wednesday, it looks like could real versions of the suckers exist somewhere in the multiverse.

The trailer also shows Wanda with the full Scarlet Witch costumewith her tiara and fingertips blackened, indicating that has been working with a lot of dark magic since the last time fans saw her.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All rights reserved. Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Who returns and who joins

The trailer for the sequel Doctor Strange he also reveals Stephen saying that he never intended for “this to happen”. Their friend turned enemy Karl Mordo (who turned his back on the Sorcerer Supreme in the movie Doctor Strange2017, and now wants to rid all wizards of his magic) gives him a warning.

“Sorry, Stephen,” says Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). “I hope you understand that the greatest threat to our universe is you”.

Xóchitl Gómez at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” on March 22. Photo: AFP

In addition to Mordo, Strange and Wanda, Wong returns (Benedict Wong), Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Dr. Nicodemus West (Michael Stuhlbarg).

They are joined by the rookie America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), also called Miss America in the comics. She is a teenage superhero of the Young Avengers. While the Young Avengers are unlikely to form in this movie, it’s worth noting that she’s not the first YA member to join the MCU recently.

Other Young Avengers include Kate Bishop (hailee steinfeldpresented in hawk eye), Elijah Bradley (Elijah Richardsonwho was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Billy Maximoff (Julian Hillardfeatured in WandaVision) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newtonwho will take on the role in the next Ant-Man: Quantumania).

sam raimi is the man behind the camera. He directed the trilogy of spider-man headed by Toby Maguire.