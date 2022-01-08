everything you need to know

More than a year after the debut of the first season – December 25, 2020 -, Bridgerton prepares for the release of the second chapter. To announce the official release date of the second season could only be her, Lady Whistledown. In a video that appeared on the web, the cast members were seen reading one of the letters of what has been called the Gossip Girl of the nineteenth century and in which he announces that the March 25, 2022 the new episodes will arrive on Netflix.

“After the gossip of the last few days, it is an honor for me to tell you that Bridgerton will be officially back for a second season. I hope you have set aside a bottle of ratafià for this delightful occasion ”, commented Lady Whistledown a few months ago anticipating the news of a second season, without however revealing the release date. Also due to the pandemic, the resumed they had been often interrupted, putting the exit of the new season scheduled for this new year. But, just to get the best out of the 2022 The good news that already makes fans dream has arrived through the Instagram pages.

Fans who, however, have already come to terms with the disappointment for the great absence of Regé Jean-Page, the charming Duke of Hastings, who had already announced that he wanted to leave the set for fear of tying his career to the fate of the series. However, keeping faith with the novels of the author Julia Quinn, the attention will still be turned towards the story of the amorous intrigues of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), stubbornly looking for a wife, and the two sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who have recently returned from India.

Bridgerton 2 when it comes out: all new cast members

Series creative Chris Van Dusen for this new season has enriched the story of many new characters. Among the new entries there will also be Lady Mary Sharma, played by Shelley Conn, who renounced the title of countess to escape with her true love, and the great Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh. For the fans there is also other good news, because the producer Shonda Rhimes – sorceress of the long seriality – has revealed a Variety that the series could continue to thrive for years, given the potential of its characters: “There are eight Bridgerton brothers and, as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more“.