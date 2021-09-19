everything you need to know

The most romantics are warned: Pretty Woman is about to arrive in Italy. From 28 September to 2 January 2022, at the CheBanca National Theater, the musical “Pretty Woman” will be staged, inspired by the feature film in which a very young Julia Roberts lives a modern fairy tale thanks to the businessman played by Richard Gere (PHOTO). The play will feature an exceptional soundtrack, a real mix of romantic and pop songs, written by Bryan Adams (PHOTO) and his co-author Jim Vallance. There will also be the famous and unforgettable 1964 song by Roy Orbison “Oh, Pretty Woman”, a worldwide hit.

The theatrical show Based on the film of the same name, winner of a Golden Globe in 1991 for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film (Julia Roberts), the theatrical adaptation has the same narrative development and faithfully traces the whole romantic love story between the two protagonists, Vivian and Edward. Among the many issues addressed, some still remain very current today: the desire to improve one’s existence, the revenge on destiny, the acceptance of the self and the love between two people belonging to two totally different social classes. Furthermore, the ability to go beyond the common stereotypes and to be able to get closer, to understand each other and, finally, to love each other without hesitation, are themes very appreciated by a heterogeneous audience. The real star of the musical is the music of the 80s, performed by a pop / rock band made up of six musicians. Generally speaking, the whole show is a celebration of those years, starting with the setting, ending with the stage costumes. Loading... Advertisements The musical Pretty Woman made its Broadway debut in 2018, taking home a “sell out”. The shows were then suspended, due to the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), both in London and Hamburg, and then resumed regularly starting from July 2021.