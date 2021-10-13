News

Exchange Blockchain.com Launches Bitcoin Margin Trading

Bitcoin (BTC) wallet and exchange Blockchain.com has announced the introduction of the margin trading service.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Blockchain.com announced that Bitcoin margin trading has been continuously requested by users since the exchange service was launched in 2019.

According to the announcement, the platform will launch margin trading for the Bitcoin-US dollar (BTC / USD) pair with up to 5x leverage.

The exchange’s Bitcoin margin trading service will be available to users in approximately 150 countries, with notable exceptions for Italy, France, Canada and the United States. Other excluded jurisdictions include Japan, Germany, Austria, the UK and the Netherlands.

As pointed out on Tuesday, only users who have completed identity verification will have access to the margin trading feature.

Regarding costs, the post indicates daily trading fees of 0.12% on open margin trading positions, equivalent to 0.02% every four hours.

The launch of margin trading is the most recent milestone for Blockchain.com after expanding the product offering to include exchange services.

In August, the platform surpassed $ 1 trillion in crypto transactions and announced forecasts for an initial public offering (IPO) by 2023.

Related: Blockchain.com says goodbye to the Big Apple by moving to Miami

Blockchain.com’s plans for the IPO are part of the emerging trend that sees exchanges and other crypto companies aim for stock market listings following Coinbase’s example. In fact, Kraken and Circle are also considering an IPO.

The wallet and exchange concluded several funding rounds this year, reaching a $ 5.2 billion valuation in March. Blockchain.com would use the capital to develop its institutional business.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, Blockchain.com partnered with Unstoppable Domains in June to introduce alias-based transactions to 32 million verified customers.

