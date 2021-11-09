Exchange of embryos, woman gives birth to the child of another couple

An embryo exchange that led a woman to give birth to the child of another couple.

It happened in California, and the woman in question reported the clinic she went to with her husband for in vitro fertilization.

In September 2019, Daphne Cardinale gave birth to a girl who looked nothing like her or her husband Alexander, she had “much darker skin” than they expected, reports the BBC.

So the couple, after a couple of months, decided to do a DNA test and discovered that the baby was not theirs. At that point she went on a search and found the couple who had been given their embryo by mistake. The baby was born a week after theirs.

Thus the two families started the legal procedures for the exchange of children, which took place in January 2020.

And now, nearly two years later, Daphne and Alexander have decided to sue the California Center for Reproductive Health in Los Angeles and the In VitroTech Labs. “Our memories of childbirth will forever be marred by the sick reality that our biological baby was given to someone else, and the baby I fought to bring into the world was not mine,” Daphne said at a press conference accusing doctors. of having “robbed her of the ability to carry my child”.

