Exclusive: Yeison Mejía is a new legionnaire and will play in the MLS
Kansas City, United States.
The Honduran legion continues to grow ahead of the 2023 season and the MLS in the United States continues to be the destination that opens the doors to Catracho soccer players.
Diario La Prensa has been able to find out exclusively through our correspondent Eduardo Solano, that the player Yeison Mejía becomes a new Sporting Kansas City player.
The footballer had recently renewed his relationship with Real España, but had an exit clause that allowed him to seek an alternative abroad.
Mejía packs his bags and with no more time to lose, the catracho will be traveling this Sunday to North American soil, where he will be able to work under the orders of technician Peter Joseph Vermes.
Yeison will have the support and company of Roger Espinozaone of the historic and captains of the MLS team, who will undoubtedly help him adapt.
When does the MLS season start?
It will be on Saturday, February 25, when the MLS season begins. Nashville SC and New York City are the two teams that will open the curtain.
In the case of Kansas City, its debut will be as a visitor against the Portland Timbers.
LEGIONAIRES IN THE MLS IN 2023:
Joseph Rosales (Minnesota United).
Kervin Arriaga (Minnesota United).
Andy Najar (DC United).
Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas).
Bryan Acosta (Colorado Rapids).
Romell Quioto (CF Montreal).
Denil Maldonado (LAFC).